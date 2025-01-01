Wave of support for victims' families continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Warm gestures continue as volunteers come directly to the airport to cook meals and make advance payments for the families who are struggling there.



Reporter Oh Jung-hyun has the story.



[Report]



Families are sleeping in tents that are just over 2 meters in size.



They cannot leave the airport until they receive the bodies of their loved ones.



[Jeju Air crash victim's family: "It's more comforting to be uncomfortable here. My (deceased) sister is lying in this cold place."]



There is hardly any space to rest, let alone a place to wash up.



[Jeju Air crash victim's family/voice altered: "Four of us came, and only one tent was given to us. My son couldn't sleep because it was too cramped, so he laid down on a cardboard box and slept there in the early morning."]



What do the families who rushed here need the most right now?



Essential medicines, toiletries, and phone chargers.



Volunteers have been diligently gathering these items.



[Volunteer: "Some are taking digestive medicine for poor digestion, or they say they have severe headaches. They are crying a lot, so..."]



In the airport parking lot, a large pot is filled with warm rice.



[Yoon Mi-ae/Volunteer: "There's a saying that we live on rice. When I offer food, I can't think of the right words to say. I only feel a sense of despair."]



Advance payments, which happened at the rally in front of the National Assembly, are also continuing.



One citizen went to a coffee shop at the airport and made a payment of 500,000 won.



[Citizen making advance payment: "I thought they should at least have a warm cup of coffee since they can't even swallow a sip of water properly...."]



Since the disaster, the estimated number of volunteers who have come to the airport is around 2,000, according to the Jeollanam-do government.



This figure is based on organized groups, and there are likely many more anonymous acts of kindness.



This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.



