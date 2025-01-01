News 9

Wave of support for victims' families continues

입력 2025.01.01

[Anchor]

Warm gestures continue as volunteers come directly to the airport to cook meals and make advance payments for the families who are struggling there.

Reporter Oh Jung-hyun has the story.

[Report]

Families are sleeping in tents that are just over 2 meters in size.

They cannot leave the airport until they receive the bodies of their loved ones.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family: "It's more comforting to be uncomfortable here. My (deceased) sister is lying in this cold place."]

There is hardly any space to rest, let alone a place to wash up.

[Jeju Air crash victim's family/voice altered: "Four of us came, and only one tent was given to us. My son couldn't sleep because it was too cramped, so he laid down on a cardboard box and slept there in the early morning."]

What do the families who rushed here need the most right now?

Essential medicines, toiletries, and phone chargers.

Volunteers have been diligently gathering these items.

[Volunteer: "Some are taking digestive medicine for poor digestion, or they say they have severe headaches. They are crying a lot, so..."]

In the airport parking lot, a large pot is filled with warm rice.

[Yoon Mi-ae/Volunteer: "There's a saying that we live on rice. When I offer food, I can't think of the right words to say. I only feel a sense of despair."]

Advance payments, which happened at the rally in front of the National Assembly, are also continuing.

One citizen went to a coffee shop at the airport and made a payment of 500,000 won.

[Citizen making advance payment: "I thought they should at least have a warm cup of coffee since they can't even swallow a sip of water properly...."]

Since the disaster, the estimated number of volunteers who have come to the airport is around 2,000, according to the Jeollanam-do government.

This figure is based on organized groups, and there are likely many more anonymous acts of kindness.

This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.

