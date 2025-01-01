Wave of support for victims' families continues
Warm gestures continue as volunteers come directly to the airport to cook meals and make advance payments for the families who are struggling there.
Reporter Oh Jung-hyun has the story.
[Report]
Families are sleeping in tents that are just over 2 meters in size.
They cannot leave the airport until they receive the bodies of their loved ones.
[Jeju Air crash victim's family: "It's more comforting to be uncomfortable here. My (deceased) sister is lying in this cold place."]
There is hardly any space to rest, let alone a place to wash up.
[Jeju Air crash victim's family/voice altered: "Four of us came, and only one tent was given to us. My son couldn't sleep because it was too cramped, so he laid down on a cardboard box and slept there in the early morning."]
What do the families who rushed here need the most right now?
Essential medicines, toiletries, and phone chargers.
Volunteers have been diligently gathering these items.
[Volunteer: "Some are taking digestive medicine for poor digestion, or they say they have severe headaches. They are crying a lot, so..."]
In the airport parking lot, a large pot is filled with warm rice.
[Yoon Mi-ae/Volunteer: "There's a saying that we live on rice. When I offer food, I can't think of the right words to say. I only feel a sense of despair."]
Advance payments, which happened at the rally in front of the National Assembly, are also continuing.
One citizen went to a coffee shop at the airport and made a payment of 500,000 won.
[Citizen making advance payment: "I thought they should at least have a warm cup of coffee since they can't even swallow a sip of water properly...."]
Since the disaster, the estimated number of volunteers who have come to the airport is around 2,000, according to the Jeollanam-do government.
This figure is based on organized groups, and there are likely many more anonymous acts of kindness.
This is KBS News, Oh Jung-hyun.
