News 9

First day of the New Year for families of Muan plane crach victims

입력 2025.01.01 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The bereaved families went to the site of the disaster on the first day of the new year.

In front of the charred remains of the airplane, they placed rice cake soup and alcohol, along with a single chrysanthemum.

The airport was covered with memorial notes.

Reporter Kim Hyun-joo has the story.

[Report]

More than 700 bereaved family members lined up and stepped outside the airport terminal.

For the first time in four days since the disaster, they headed to the accident site.

All that remains on the runway are the blackened wreckage and the tail of the aircraft.

They set up a small altar in front of it, offering rice cake soup and placing a chrysanthemum.

However, they lacked the strength to pour a drink, and ended up dropping it.

At the briefing of the accident recovery headquarters, the heart-wrenching cries of the bereaved families continued.

They just want to hold a proper funeral as soon as possible.

[Victim's Family/Voice Altered: "I love you so much, sister. I can only think of what I couldn't do for you. I know it's hard for everyone. Please, I beg you, hurry up. It's so hard."]

On the stairs leading to the waiting room where the bereaved families are, memorial notes for the victims are densely posted.

"Brother, you worked hard. Mom, I will keep in touch so you won't be bored," and there are also final letters from the bereaved families that they couldn't deliver.

The bereaved families are facing unimaginable pain.

Still, to muster the strength to send off the victims on their final journey, chefs gathered from across the country prepared warm abalone porridge.

[Ahn Yoo-seong/Master Chef: "I thought porridge would be better than rice cake soup since it would be easier to swallow. I believe abalone porridge is food that can help them regain some strength."]

On the fourth day after the disaster, the new year for the bereaved families began like this.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First day of the New Year for families of Muan plane crach victims
    • 입력 2025-01-01 23:19:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The bereaved families went to the site of the disaster on the first day of the new year.

In front of the charred remains of the airplane, they placed rice cake soup and alcohol, along with a single chrysanthemum.

The airport was covered with memorial notes.

Reporter Kim Hyun-joo has the story.

[Report]

More than 700 bereaved family members lined up and stepped outside the airport terminal.

For the first time in four days since the disaster, they headed to the accident site.

All that remains on the runway are the blackened wreckage and the tail of the aircraft.

They set up a small altar in front of it, offering rice cake soup and placing a chrysanthemum.

However, they lacked the strength to pour a drink, and ended up dropping it.

At the briefing of the accident recovery headquarters, the heart-wrenching cries of the bereaved families continued.

They just want to hold a proper funeral as soon as possible.

[Victim's Family/Voice Altered: "I love you so much, sister. I can only think of what I couldn't do for you. I know it's hard for everyone. Please, I beg you, hurry up. It's so hard."]

On the stairs leading to the waiting room where the bereaved families are, memorial notes for the victims are densely posted.

"Brother, you worked hard. Mom, I will keep in touch so you won't be bored," and there are also final letters from the bereaved families that they couldn't deliver.

The bereaved families are facing unimaginable pain.

Still, to muster the strength to send off the victims on their final journey, chefs gathered from across the country prepared warm abalone porridge.

[Ahn Yoo-seong/Master Chef: "I thought porridge would be better than rice cake soup since it would be easier to swallow. I believe abalone porridge is food that can help them regain some strength."]

On the fourth day after the disaster, the new year for the bereaved families began like this.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-joo.
김현주
김현주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.