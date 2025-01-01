News 9

Arrest warrant for Pres. Yoon to be executed

[Anchor]

As the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol draws significant attention, Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, has stated that the arrest warrant will be executed within its validity period.

The validity period of the arrest warrant is until Jan. 6, leaving five days remaining.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

The validity period of the arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is until Jan. 6.

Oh Dong-woon, the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, announced today (Jan. 1) that the arrest warrant will be executed within this period.

[Oh Dong-woon/Head of Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials: "We plan to exercise our authority regarding the arrest and search warrants according to principles. We will execute them within the deadline."]

However, he stated that the specific timing is under discussion at the joint investigation headquarters and cannot be disclosed.

With five days remaining for the execution of the arrest and search warrants, if the arrest warrant is executed, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials will have to transport President Yoon from the presidential residence in Hannam-dong to the Government Complex Gwacheon, which has led to speculation that they may choose a holiday when traffic congestion is low and there are fewer people.

Nevertheless, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is maintaining strict security.

The search warrant includes provisions allowing for execution before sunrise and after sunset, but Director Oh stated that he would enforce the law strictly while maintaining respect.

He added that he hopes President Yoon will comply with the execution of the warrant by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

Meanwhile, President Yoon's legal team continues to argue that the arrest warrant requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which does not have jurisdiction over insurrection charges, was unlawfully issued.

They also claimed that the issuance of the arrest warrant violated the authority of the head of state.

Director Oh reiterated that, with a valid warrant issued by the court, the discussion over the scope of investigative authority has been concluded.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

