All 179 victims identified in Jeju Air disaster

The identification of the victims of this disaster has been completed today (Jan. 1).



Funeral procedures are also being carried out in earnest.



Let's connect to Muan Airport.



Reporter Choi Hye-rim, the identities of the last five victims have been confirmed, right?



[Report]



Yes, the identities of all 179 victims have been confirmed.



The last five identities were not confirmed until the end, but they were finalized after DNA re-examinations.



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters is proceeding with the handover process to the bereaved families based on the DNA comparison results from the National Forensic Service.



As of this afternoon, the identification, autopsy, and examination procedures have been completed for 76 victims.



Among them, 21 victims have returned to their families, and it is expected that the handover process for an additional 60 victims will be completed tomorrow (Jan. 2).



The bereaved families who received the bodies have left to Seoul, Gwangju, Yeosu, Hwasun, and Namwon to hold funerals.



Tomorrow, which marks the fifth day since the disaster, the funerals for three victims are also scheduled.



This will be the first funeral since the accident.



A detailed search for personal belongings has continued today, the first day of the new year.



Police and military personnel have continued their search for about three hours from 2 PM today outside the airport runway and near the accident site.



The police are storing confirmed personal belongings in a warehouse on the runway, and they announced that starting tomorrow morning, the bereaved families will be able to collect them.



Meanwhile, the police are investigating malicious posts online related to the victims' families.



So far, they have requested the deletion or blocking of 107 posts and have initiated investigations into three cases.



This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Muan International Airport lounge.



