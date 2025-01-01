News 9

All 179 victims identified in Jeju Air disaster

입력 2025.01.01 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The identification of the victims of this disaster has been completed today (Jan. 1).

Funeral procedures are also being carried out in earnest.

Let's connect to Muan Airport.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim, the identities of the last five victims have been confirmed, right?

[Report]

Yes, the identities of all 179 victims have been confirmed.

The last five identities were not confirmed until the end, but they were finalized after DNA re-examinations.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters is proceeding with the handover process to the bereaved families based on the DNA comparison results from the National Forensic Service.

As of this afternoon, the identification, autopsy, and examination procedures have been completed for 76 victims.

Among them, 21 victims have returned to their families, and it is expected that the handover process for an additional 60 victims will be completed tomorrow (Jan. 2).

The bereaved families who received the bodies have left to Seoul, Gwangju, Yeosu, Hwasun, and Namwon to hold funerals.

Tomorrow, which marks the fifth day since the disaster, the funerals for three victims are also scheduled.

This will be the first funeral since the accident.

A detailed search for personal belongings has continued today, the first day of the new year.

Police and military personnel have continued their search for about three hours from 2 PM today outside the airport runway and near the accident site.

The police are storing confirmed personal belongings in a warehouse on the runway, and they announced that starting tomorrow morning, the bereaved families will be able to collect them.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating malicious posts online related to the victims' families.

So far, they have requested the deletion or blocking of 107 posts and have initiated investigations into three cases.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Muan International Airport lounge.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • All 179 victims identified in Jeju Air disaster
    • 입력 2025-01-01 23:19:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

The identification of the victims of this disaster has been completed today (Jan. 1).

Funeral procedures are also being carried out in earnest.

Let's connect to Muan Airport.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim, the identities of the last five victims have been confirmed, right?

[Report]

Yes, the identities of all 179 victims have been confirmed.

The last five identities were not confirmed until the end, but they were finalized after DNA re-examinations.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters is proceeding with the handover process to the bereaved families based on the DNA comparison results from the National Forensic Service.

As of this afternoon, the identification, autopsy, and examination procedures have been completed for 76 victims.

Among them, 21 victims have returned to their families, and it is expected that the handover process for an additional 60 victims will be completed tomorrow (Jan. 2).

The bereaved families who received the bodies have left to Seoul, Gwangju, Yeosu, Hwasun, and Namwon to hold funerals.

Tomorrow, which marks the fifth day since the disaster, the funerals for three victims are also scheduled.

This will be the first funeral since the accident.

A detailed search for personal belongings has continued today, the first day of the new year.

Police and military personnel have continued their search for about three hours from 2 PM today outside the airport runway and near the accident site.

The police are storing confirmed personal belongings in a warehouse on the runway, and they announced that starting tomorrow morning, the bereaved families will be able to collect them.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating malicious posts online related to the victims' families.

So far, they have requested the deletion or blocking of 107 posts and have initiated investigations into three cases.

This has been KBS News' Choi Hye-rim from the Muan International Airport lounge.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.