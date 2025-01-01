News 9

New Constitutional Court justices begin their term today

입력 2025.01.01 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the meantime, the terms of newly appointed Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang have begun today (1.1).

They will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow (1.2) and start their duties, and since the Constitutional Court has moved beyond the previous '6-member system' to meet the quorum for hearings, it is expected that the impeachment trial of President Yoon will gain momentum.

Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

New Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow and officially begin their work.

The terms of the two new justices started today, one day after their appointment.

As a result, the Constitutional Court has transitioned from the previous '6-member system' to an '8-member system' starting today.

The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that the quorum for hearing cases is 7 members, but the court has been operating under a '6-member system', raising concerns about the legitimacy of case hearings and rulings.

However, with the appointment of the two justices, the '8-member system' is expected to alleviate these concerns significantly.

In particular, it is anticipated that the progress of the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol, which the court has prioritized for hearings, will accelerate.

Currently, there are a total of 10 impeachment trial cases filed with the Constitutional Court, including the case involving President Yoon.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice/Yesterday: "It remains unchanged that we will prioritize the (impeachment trial) case against the President."]

As Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun are scheduled to retire on April 18, it is expected that the Constitutional Court will conclude the impeachment trial against President Yoon before that date.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • New Constitutional Court justices begin their term today
    • 입력 2025-01-01 23:19:25
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the meantime, the terms of newly appointed Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang have begun today (1.1).

They will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow (1.2) and start their duties, and since the Constitutional Court has moved beyond the previous '6-member system' to meet the quorum for hearings, it is expected that the impeachment trial of President Yoon will gain momentum.

Kim Min-cheol reports.

[Report]

New Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow and officially begin their work.

The terms of the two new justices started today, one day after their appointment.

As a result, the Constitutional Court has transitioned from the previous '6-member system' to an '8-member system' starting today.

The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that the quorum for hearing cases is 7 members, but the court has been operating under a '6-member system', raising concerns about the legitimacy of case hearings and rulings.

However, with the appointment of the two justices, the '8-member system' is expected to alleviate these concerns significantly.

In particular, it is anticipated that the progress of the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol, which the court has prioritized for hearings, will accelerate.

Currently, there are a total of 10 impeachment trial cases filed with the Constitutional Court, including the case involving President Yoon.

[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice/Yesterday: "It remains unchanged that we will prioritize the (impeachment trial) case against the President."]

As Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun are scheduled to retire on April 18, it is expected that the Constitutional Court will conclude the impeachment trial against President Yoon before that date.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.
김민철
김민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.