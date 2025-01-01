New Constitutional Court justices begin their term today

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the terms of newly appointed Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang have begun today (1.1).



They will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow (1.2) and start their duties, and since the Constitutional Court has moved beyond the previous '6-member system' to meet the quorum for hearings, it is expected that the impeachment trial of President Yoon will gain momentum.



Kim Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



New Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang will hold their inauguration ceremony tomorrow and officially begin their work.



The terms of the two new justices started today, one day after their appointment.



As a result, the Constitutional Court has transitioned from the previous '6-member system' to an '8-member system' starting today.



The Constitutional Court Act stipulates that the quorum for hearing cases is 7 members, but the court has been operating under a '6-member system', raising concerns about the legitimacy of case hearings and rulings.



However, with the appointment of the two justices, the '8-member system' is expected to alleviate these concerns significantly.



In particular, it is anticipated that the progress of the impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol, which the court has prioritized for hearings, will accelerate.



Currently, there are a total of 10 impeachment trial cases filed with the Constitutional Court, including the case involving President Yoon.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Court Justice/Yesterday: "It remains unchanged that we will prioritize the (impeachment trial) case against the President."]



As Justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun are scheduled to retire on April 18, it is expected that the Constitutional Court will conclude the impeachment trial against President Yoon before that date.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-cheol.



