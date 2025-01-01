News 9

Resignations follow sudden judge appointments

[Anchor]

The atmosphere within the ruling party is tense regarding the sudden appointment of two constitutional court judges by Acting President Choi Sang-mok yesterday (12.31).

Today (1.1), senior officials from the presidential office have collectively expressed their intention to resign, and the acting chair of the Korea Communications Commission has also submitted a resignation letter in protest.

Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.

[Report]

Right after paying respects at the National Cemetery this morning.

Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff, conveyed the collective resignation of senior officials from the presidential office to Acting President Choi Sang-mok.

All of the 'three secretaries' and senior secretaries from the presidential office joined in expressing their intention to resign.

The presidential office is upset that the acting president announced the appointment of judges without prior consultation or notification.

One official stated, "The appointment of judges is beyond Acting President Choi's authority," adding, "Even Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had postponed the appointments, so the Deputy Prime Minister Choi should not have made a unilateral decision."

Some officials pointed out that appointing judges on the same day as the issuance of arrest warrants is "pushing President Yoon to the edge."

Although Acting President Choi stated he would not accept the resignations, Chung Jin-suk said, "The resignations have been accepted," and other officials also seem to be distancing themselves from supporting Choi.

It has also been confirmed that several attendees at yesterday's Cabinet meeting opposed the appointment of judges.

Acting Chair Kim Tae-kyu of the Korea Communications Commission, Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, and Government Legislation Minister Lee Wan-kyu protested, asking why the appointments were decided without consultation, to which the acting president reportedly responded, "It was a decision made after much contemplation alone."

Acting Chair Kim Tae-kyu submitted his resignation immediately after the meeting.

The People Power Party has also expressed dissatisfaction for two consecutive days.

[Kwon Young-se/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "(The appointment of constitutional court judges) is very regrettable, and as a result, responsibilities and evaluations cannot be avoided and will eventually follow..."]

The Democratic Party has urged the appointment of an additional constitutional court judge, criticizing the Yongsan officials who submitted mass resignations as being "in collusion with insurrectionist forces."

KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.

