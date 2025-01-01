News 9

72% view martial law as unconstitutional crime

2025.01.01

[Anchor]

From now, we will deliver the results of a public opinion poll conducted by KBS to welcome the New Year.

First, regarding the declaration of martial law, seven out of ten people responded that it is a serious crime, and nearly 70% said that the Constitutional Court should accept the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.

[Report]

We asked about the public's perception of the declaration of martial law.

72% viewed this emergency martial law as an unconstitutional serious crime, while 24% saw it as a constitutional exercise of presidential authority.

By age group, many in their 60s also considered it a serious crime, and among those aged 70 and above, the responses were within the margin of error.

By ideological inclination, only 52% of conservatives responded that it was an exercise of presidential authority.

By party support, 98% of Democratic Party supporters said it was a serious crime, while 78% of People Power Party supporters said it was an exercise of authority.

Regarding the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol in the National Assembly, 73% responded that it was a "good decision," while 25% said it was a "bad decision."

Again, by party support, 98% said it was a "good decision," and 78% said it was a "bad decision," showing a clear divide.

Regarding the Constitutional Court's decision on President Yoon's impeachment trial, 69% said "it should be accepted," while 26% said "it should be dismissed."

By ideological inclination, many in the progressive and centrist groups responded that it should be accepted, while many in the conservative group said it should be dismissed.

96% of Democratic Party supporters said it should be accepted, while 84% of People Power Party supporters said it should be dismissed.

In terms of party support, the Democratic Party stands at 42%, the People Power Party at 24%, and 21% have no party they support.

Compared to just before the last general election, the Democratic Party saw an increase of 7%p in support, the People Power Party 12%p, and no party 9%p.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

김진호
김진호 기자

