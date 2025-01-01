[Opinion poll]② 59% support impeachment motion against Prime Minister Han

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Regarding the passage of the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo in the National Assembly, nearly 60% responded that it was a good decision.



However, support for President Yoon's impeachment motion is more than 10 percentage points lower.



Regarding constitutional amendments, 6 out of 10 people responded that they are necessary.



This part is reported by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



Last month, the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo passed the National Assembly led by the opposition.



The main opposition Democratic Party pushed for the impeachment motion after he did not appoint constitutional judges, and in this survey, 59% of respondents said that the impeachment of Han was a good decision, while 34% said it was a wrong decision.



This shows a difference of about 14 percentage points compared to the 73% who said that President Yoon's impeachment motion was a good decision.



By political party, 92% of Democratic Party supporters said it was a good decision, while 90% of People Power Party supporters said it was a wrong decision, highlighting a clear divide.



At that time, there was a confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties over the quorum for the vote on the impeachment motion against Acting President Han Duck-soo, with 59% responding that the threshold for impeachment of cabinet members, which the opposition claimed, was a majority of 151 members, while 32% responded that the threshold for impeachment of the president, which the People Power Party claimed, was more than 200 members.



After the emergency martial law situation, there have been calls in the political arena to amend the constitution as a solution to the impeachment crisis, with 61% of respondents saying that constitutional amendments are necessary, while 30% said they are not necessary.



When asked what form of government they prefer if a constitutional amendment is made, 37% preferred a 'four-year term system with a two-term limit', 12% preferred a decentralized presidential system where powers are shared with the prime minister, and 9% preferred a parliamentary cabinet system where the prime minister is elected from the majority party.



31% also preferred the current 'five-year single-term presidency', which is similar to the number of respondents who said that constitutional amendments are not necessary.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



