News 9

S. Koreans welcome 2025 with hopes for peace after plane disaster

입력 2025.01.01 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid the mourning atmosphere following the passenger plane disaster, citizens welcomed the first day of the new year relatively calmly.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun reports on the first moment of the year 2025.

[Report]

The red sun rises from the horizon, pushing away the darkness.

Calmly taking in the first sunrise of the new year, people pray with their hands together for the peace and happiness of their family and neighbors.

[Yoo Joo-won/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that many pains will be healed a little more, and I wish for those issues to be resolved..."]

[Jeon Geon-woong/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that 2025 will be a happier and more enjoyable year."]

The sound of a baby crying resonated powerfully on the first day of the new year.

["At 0:00 on January 1, 2025, a healthy son is born. Congratulations."]

It holds an even more special meaning for the parents.

The New Year's bell-ringing ceremony was held simply due to the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the disaster.

["All together, a moment of silence."]

With the ringing of the bell, we bid farewell to the past year.

["3! 2! 1!"]

Holding new hopes with special people.

In sub-zero temperatures, merchants preparing for early morning sales also hope for better circumstances this year.

[Lee Kwang-yeop/Wholesale fruit market: "I just hope everything goes well. Not just for one person, but for everyone to coexist."]

Citizens welcomed the first day of the new year more calmly than usual, wishing for 2025 to be a safe and peaceful year.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Koreans welcome 2025 with hopes for peace after plane disaster
    • 입력 2025-01-01 23:50:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid the mourning atmosphere following the passenger plane disaster, citizens welcomed the first day of the new year relatively calmly.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun reports on the first moment of the year 2025.

[Report]

The red sun rises from the horizon, pushing away the darkness.

Calmly taking in the first sunrise of the new year, people pray with their hands together for the peace and happiness of their family and neighbors.

[Yoo Joo-won/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that many pains will be healed a little more, and I wish for those issues to be resolved..."]

[Jeon Geon-woong/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that 2025 will be a happier and more enjoyable year."]

The sound of a baby crying resonated powerfully on the first day of the new year.

["At 0:00 on January 1, 2025, a healthy son is born. Congratulations."]

It holds an even more special meaning for the parents.

The New Year's bell-ringing ceremony was held simply due to the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the disaster.

["All together, a moment of silence."]

With the ringing of the bell, we bid farewell to the past year.

["3! 2! 1!"]

Holding new hopes with special people.

In sub-zero temperatures, merchants preparing for early morning sales also hope for better circumstances this year.

[Lee Kwang-yeop/Wholesale fruit market: "I just hope everything goes well. Not just for one person, but for everyone to coexist."]

Citizens welcomed the first day of the new year more calmly than usual, wishing for 2025 to be a safe and peaceful year.

This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.
배지현
배지현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.