S. Koreans welcome 2025 with hopes for peace after plane disaster

Amid the mourning atmosphere following the passenger plane disaster, citizens welcomed the first day of the new year relatively calmly.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun reports on the first moment of the year 2025.



[Report]



The red sun rises from the horizon, pushing away the darkness.



Calmly taking in the first sunrise of the new year, people pray with their hands together for the peace and happiness of their family and neighbors.



[Yoo Joo-won/Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that many pains will be healed a little more, and I wish for those issues to be resolved..."]



[Jeon Geon-woong/Paju, Gyeonggi Province: "I hope that 2025 will be a happier and more enjoyable year."]



The sound of a baby crying resonated powerfully on the first day of the new year.



["At 0:00 on January 1, 2025, a healthy son is born. Congratulations."]



It holds an even more special meaning for the parents.



The New Year's bell-ringing ceremony was held simply due to the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.



The event began with a moment of silence for the victims of the disaster.



["All together, a moment of silence."]



With the ringing of the bell, we bid farewell to the past year.



["3! 2! 1!"]



Holding new hopes with special people.



In sub-zero temperatures, merchants preparing for early morning sales also hope for better circumstances this year.



[Lee Kwang-yeop/Wholesale fruit market: "I just hope everything goes well. Not just for one person, but for everyone to coexist."]



Citizens welcomed the first day of the new year more calmly than usual, wishing for 2025 to be a safe and peaceful year.



This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.



