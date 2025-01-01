News 9

Call for constitutional amendments grows, key issue is when

[Anchor]

As survey results show that public opinion is relatively high regarding the need for constitutional amendments, discussions on this issue are also emerging in the political arena.

There is a general consensus that the five-year single term system, which causes the so-called imperial presidency, should be changed, but opinions diverge on the timing of the amendments.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the details.

[Report]

The declaration of emergency martial law on December 3, with military forces deployed to constitutional institutions such as the National Assembly and the Election Commission.

Both the ruling and opposition parties criticized it as an unconstitutional and illegal declaration of martial law, but there were virtually no mechanisms to prevent the president's wrong choices.

The core of the discussion on constitutional amendments is to disperse the excessive power concentrated in one person, the president, but the issue is the timing.

Before the martial law, the Democratic Party advocated for an 'amendment to shorten the term,' while the People Power Party argued that constitutional amendments were a 'tool for impeachment.'

However, as the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol passed the National Assembly and early elections became imminent, their positions reversed completely.

[Kweon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader/Dec.18, 2024: "Is a presidential system really suitable for our reality? I hope Representative Lee Jae-myung shows a more proactive attitude..."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Dec. 8, 2024: "Considering an amendment to shorten the term is not appropriate at this time. The biggest risk in South Korea has become the president himself, so he must either resign voluntarily or be impeached as soon as possible. There are no other options."]

As both parties flip their positions based on political advantages and disadvantages, discussions on constitutional amendments have been stalled for nearly 40 years since the 1987 constitutional revision.

[Jang Young-soo/Professor at Korea University Law School: "Even if a president succeeds in amending the constitution, their achievement will be evaluated by history as significant. We need to set aside vested interests and discuss from scratch, but that is not happening, so no agreement is reached."]

Potential presidential candidates have differing opinions on government forms such as a four-year term system, a decentralized presidential system, or a parliamentary system, but they agree on the direction of amending the constitution to reduce presidential powers and disperse authority.

In light of the unexpected emergency martial law situation and the three presidential impeachment motions in constitutional history, while opinions on government structures may vary, the political arena should reflect on why there is a greater consensus on the need for constitutional amendments.

This is KBS News reporter Moon Ye-seul.

