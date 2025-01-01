Lee Jae-myung leads in presidential suitability poll

동영상 고정 취소

In response to the question of who is most suitable to be the next president, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was clearly in the lead.



Respondents identified the economy as the top issue that our government must address first as we enter the second term of Trump.



We asked who is most suitable as a candidate for the next president.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung topped the list with 36%.



Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo received 8%, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon each garnered 6%. Recently included in the presidential candidate pool, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik received 5%.



The response indicating that there is no suitable candidate reached 22%.



The support rates for Lee Jae-myung and Han Dong-hoon, which were very close a year ago, have significantly risen and fallen, respectively.



As we enter the new year, the area where the government should focus its efforts was primarily identified as the 'economy.'



The response of 'economic growth and job creation' was the highest, while 24% notably emphasized the need to work on 'political and social stabilization' amid the martial law and impeachment turmoil.



Following that, responses included stabilizing prices and housing costs, and resolving polarization.



With the inauguration of President Trump approaching in three weeks, a majority of respondents (54%) predicted that this inauguration would have a negative impact on South Korea overall, while only 18% believed it would be positive.



As for the top priority issues to address after President Trump's inauguration, 57% pointed to 'economic issues such as trade tariffs.'



This is interpreted as concern over the impact of the Trump administration's trade and economic policies on our economy.



Following that, 'security issues such as defense costs for U.S. troops in South Korea' received 25%, and 'North Korea issues such as missile provocations' received 9%.



This survey was commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research from Dec. 29 last year for three days, involving telephone interviews with 1,000 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide, with a margin of error of ±3.1% at a 95% confidence level.



