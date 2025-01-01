News 9

Light walking reduces dementia risk

입력 2025.01.01 (23:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the elderly population increases, awareness of dementia is also rising.

It has been found that dementia patients can significantly reduce their risk of death and help prevent memory decline by engaging in light walking exercises daily.

This is a report by medical correspondent Park Kwang-sik.

[Report]

This is an 80-year-old man who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, the so-called pre-dementia stage, 13 years ago.

He engages in regular walking exercises for more than 30 minutes a day.

[Mr. Kim/Mild Cognitive Impairment Patient: "I have been consistent with my exercise. As a result, I have lost weight and improved my physical strength, so I feel like my cognitive function has also slightly improved."]

A study tracking over 60,000 dementia patients at Hanyang University Hospital found that even consistent low-intensity physical activities like 'light walking' can reduce the risk of death by up to 30%.

Even if exercise is started late after a dementia diagnosis, the mortality rate decreased by at least 20%.

[Park Gye-young/Professor of Family Medicine, Hanyang University Hospital: "Even if you are not out of breath, maintaining activity can improve overall cardiopulmonary health and delay cognitive decline, which can also benefit mortality rates..."]

In particular, walking exercises for dementia patients not only increase survival rates but are also effective in preventing memory decline.

[Kim Hee-jin/Professor of Neurology, Hanyang University Hospital: "When you exercise, it’s not just about moving your limbs; it helps maintain a command system that tells brain cells to stay alive, saying 'you are needed,' which can actually improve dementia..."]

The problem is that as dementia progresses, familiar places can feel unfamiliar, leading to reluctance to exercise.

It is important for family and those around to create conditions that allow for even a little activity.

Experts advise starting with three sessions of 10 minutes each per day and gradually increasing to consistently walking for more than 50 minutes daily.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Light walking reduces dementia risk
    • 입력 2025-01-01 23:50:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the elderly population increases, awareness of dementia is also rising.

It has been found that dementia patients can significantly reduce their risk of death and help prevent memory decline by engaging in light walking exercises daily.

This is a report by medical correspondent Park Kwang-sik.

[Report]

This is an 80-year-old man who was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment, the so-called pre-dementia stage, 13 years ago.

He engages in regular walking exercises for more than 30 minutes a day.

[Mr. Kim/Mild Cognitive Impairment Patient: "I have been consistent with my exercise. As a result, I have lost weight and improved my physical strength, so I feel like my cognitive function has also slightly improved."]

A study tracking over 60,000 dementia patients at Hanyang University Hospital found that even consistent low-intensity physical activities like 'light walking' can reduce the risk of death by up to 30%.

Even if exercise is started late after a dementia diagnosis, the mortality rate decreased by at least 20%.

[Park Gye-young/Professor of Family Medicine, Hanyang University Hospital: "Even if you are not out of breath, maintaining activity can improve overall cardiopulmonary health and delay cognitive decline, which can also benefit mortality rates..."]

In particular, walking exercises for dementia patients not only increase survival rates but are also effective in preventing memory decline.

[Kim Hee-jin/Professor of Neurology, Hanyang University Hospital: "When you exercise, it’s not just about moving your limbs; it helps maintain a command system that tells brain cells to stay alive, saying 'you are needed,' which can actually improve dementia..."]

The problem is that as dementia progresses, familiar places can feel unfamiliar, leading to reluctance to exercise.

It is important for family and those around to create conditions that allow for even a little activity.

Experts advise starting with three sessions of 10 minutes each per day and gradually increasing to consistently walking for more than 50 minutes daily.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.
박광식
박광식 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.