Citizens visit Muan memorial site instead of New Year's sunrise

[Anchor]



On the first day of the new year, many citizens visited a joint memorial altar to commemorate the victims of the passenger plane disaster instead of going to see the sunrise.



They honored the spirits of the victims and prayed that such a tragedy would not be repeated.



This is Son Min-joo reporting.



[Report]



A long line extending hundreds of meters outside the airport.



These are mourners who have come from all over the country to pay their respects to the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.



On the first day of the new year, instead of going to see the sunrise, they visited the memorial altar with heavy hearts.



[Min Byeong-seok/Pohang, Gyeongbuk: "Being here at the site makes my heart ache even more, and I hope that such an incident does not happen again."]



Mourners waited silently for over three hours to pay their respects, holding back tears as they offered a single chrysanthemum flower in mourning.



[Choi Jae-hee/ Buk-gu, Gwangju: "Seeing the photos taken with family and newlywed couples made me realize that I cannot even begin to understand the grief of the bereaved families. It made my heart ache even more."]



The families of the Sewol ferry disaster victims also visited the memorial altar with heavy hearts, expressing their intention to help other bereaved families who have experienced the same pain.



Beneath the barbed wire, a long line of snacks, fruits, and drinks has transformed into a wall of mourning for the victims, overlooking the site of the disaster.



On this holiday, the memorial altars set up in over 90 locations across the country saw a continuous flow of mourners throughout the day.



Citizens holding the hands of family and friends prayed that such tragedies would not be repeated.



[Seo Yu-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Thinking about how people who were excited went and did not return makes my heart ache, and I cried a lot on my way home."]



Warm-hearted gestures were also seen everywhere, as citizens shared warm snacks to comfort the grieving hearts of the mourners.



This is KBS News Son Min-joo.



