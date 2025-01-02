News 9

Pension fund to run out in 31 years without reform

입력 2025.01.02 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As South Korea enters an 'ultra-aged society', KBS will examine the urgent issues that need to be addressed starting today (1.1).

The first topic is the national pension issue.

As the years go by, the number of contributors is decreasing while the number of beneficiaries is increasing, leading to predictions that the fund will run out in 31 years if this continues.

Hong Jin-ah reports.

[Report]

The national pension reform has not made any progress for 17 years.

As distrust among the younger generation grows, there are even calls to abolish the national pension altogether.

[Kwon Ye-young/University Student: "Was it really inevitable that it came to this? Did it really have to be postponed this long...?"]

[Son Young-kwang/Co-representative of Youth Pension Reform Action: "We might not receive it at all, and if this could lead to a situation where we would have to invest enormous taxes for the future, only to ruin the country, then even if we do receive it, it is a problem."]

The citizen representative group for the national pension, formed last year, chose a plan to pay more and receive more.

However, the 21st National Assembly failed to reach an agreement on what the income replacement rate, which is the ratio of pension amount to average income, should be.

Subsequently, the government proposed a reform plan to raise the contribution rate from 9% to 13% while maintaining the current income replacement rate at 42%.

The proposal also included an 'automatic adjustment mechanism' that would apply different contribution rates based on age and adjust pension amounts according to demographic structure and economic conditions.

In the 22nd National Assembly, more than six months have passed without even forming a special committee for pension reform, and discussions have completely halted due to the impeachment proceedings against the president.

If this continues, the fund will run out in 31 years.

There are also forecasts that even doubling the contribution rate will be insufficient to prevent the depletion of the fund.

[Yoon Seok-myung/Honorary Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs: "These children, who are born at a rate of 200,000 to 250,000 a year, will have to support generations that were born at a rate of 700,000 to 1,000,000 a year. This means we have already missed the golden time for pension reform."]

The government estimates that if pension reform is delayed, the burden on the public will reach an average of 88.5 billion won per day.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pension fund to run out in 31 years without reform
    • 입력 2025-01-02 00:08:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

As South Korea enters an 'ultra-aged society', KBS will examine the urgent issues that need to be addressed starting today (1.1).

The first topic is the national pension issue.

As the years go by, the number of contributors is decreasing while the number of beneficiaries is increasing, leading to predictions that the fund will run out in 31 years if this continues.

Hong Jin-ah reports.

[Report]

The national pension reform has not made any progress for 17 years.

As distrust among the younger generation grows, there are even calls to abolish the national pension altogether.

[Kwon Ye-young/University Student: "Was it really inevitable that it came to this? Did it really have to be postponed this long...?"]

[Son Young-kwang/Co-representative of Youth Pension Reform Action: "We might not receive it at all, and if this could lead to a situation where we would have to invest enormous taxes for the future, only to ruin the country, then even if we do receive it, it is a problem."]

The citizen representative group for the national pension, formed last year, chose a plan to pay more and receive more.

However, the 21st National Assembly failed to reach an agreement on what the income replacement rate, which is the ratio of pension amount to average income, should be.

Subsequently, the government proposed a reform plan to raise the contribution rate from 9% to 13% while maintaining the current income replacement rate at 42%.

The proposal also included an 'automatic adjustment mechanism' that would apply different contribution rates based on age and adjust pension amounts according to demographic structure and economic conditions.

In the 22nd National Assembly, more than six months have passed without even forming a special committee for pension reform, and discussions have completely halted due to the impeachment proceedings against the president.

If this continues, the fund will run out in 31 years.

There are also forecasts that even doubling the contribution rate will be insufficient to prevent the depletion of the fund.

[Yoon Seok-myung/Honorary Research Fellow at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs: "These children, who are born at a rate of 200,000 to 250,000 a year, will have to support generations that were born at a rate of 700,000 to 1,000,000 a year. This means we have already missed the golden time for pension reform."]

The government estimates that if pension reform is delayed, the burden on the public will reach an average of 88.5 billion won per day.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.
홍진아
홍진아 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.