Moon Seon-min joins FC Seoul with sights set on championship
In his signing interview, he stated that his goal is to win.
Last season, while with Jeonbuk, Moon Seon-min scored the decisive goal that saved Jeonbuk in the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoff.
Now, fans will be able to see Moon Seon-min's speedy goal scenes not at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, but at Sangam.
With the signing of Moon Seon-min following defender Kim Jin-su, Seoul has gained attention as a title contender this season.
[Moon Seon-min/FC Seoul: "I will set a goal to win and move forward, and I hope to contribute a lot to the team by getting many attacking points."]
- 입력 2025-01-02 00:08:03
