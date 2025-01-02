Moon Seon-min joins FC Seoul with sights set on championship

동영상 고정 취소

Former national soccer team striker Moon Seon-min will be playing in a Seoul uniform this year.



In his signing interview, he stated that his goal is to win.



Last season, while with Jeonbuk, Moon Seon-min scored the decisive goal that saved Jeonbuk in the second leg of the promotion-relegation playoff.



Now, fans will be able to see Moon Seon-min's speedy goal scenes not at Jeonju World Cup Stadium, but at Sangam.



With the signing of Moon Seon-min following defender Kim Jin-su, Seoul has gained attention as a title contender this season.



[Moon Seon-min/FC Seoul: "I will set a goal to win and move forward, and I hope to contribute a lot to the team by getting many attacking points."]



