‘New Year Basketball’ unites fans in hope for 2025

[Anchor]



The professional basketball event 'New Year Basketball' welcomed the new year in a calm atmosphere this year.



Everyone wished for a safe and sound 2025 with one heart.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



On the night of Dec. 31, people gathered to spend the end of the year with basketball.



A 5-month-old baby born in 2024 was brought to the basketball court in the arms of their parents.



[Lee Ha-yoon, Lee Yoo-chan, Lee Seong-tae/Basketball Fans: "We express our deep condolences to the victims and their families. Just as we happily welcomed our baby, we hope that in 2025, everyone can be happy without any painful events."]



Considering the national mourning period, there were no cheerleading activities, and the arena was filled only with the voices of the 48,000 spectators instead of cheers.



[Hyun Ji-min, Hyun Jin-woo, Kim Joo-hye, Hyun Ji-yoon/Basketball Fans: "We come with a heavy heart due to the national mourning period, but we came out to cheer for our favorite Hyundai Mobis team and to wrap up the year."]



The team, wearing black ribbons, paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence and a high-level game, while Park Mu-bin, born in 2001, led Hyundai Mobis to victory over Korea Gas Corporation, winning the 'New Year Basketball' game for the second consecutive year.



[Park Mu-bin/Hyundai Mobis Guard: "I learned that many events were canceled due to the unfortunate news and that music is not played, which is understandable. As part of the snake zodiac, I will work harder as the youngest to help our team do better in 2025."]



After the game, players and fans welcomed the year 2025 by listening to the first bell-ringing of the new year together.



The 48,000 spectators who shared the first bell of the new year at the basketball court wished for the peace of South Korea and the sports world in 2025 with one heart.



Elsewhere, SK’s Kim Sun-hyung scored the game-winning shot to stop LG's nine-game winning streak and secure SK’s position as the sole league leader. Meanwhile, KT, led by the returning "ace" Heo Hoon, defeated KCC to claim their first victory of the new year.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.



