News 9

‘New Year Basketball’ unites fans in hope for 2025

입력 2025.01.02 (00:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The professional basketball event 'New Year Basketball' welcomed the new year in a calm atmosphere this year.

Everyone wished for a safe and sound 2025 with one heart.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

On the night of Dec. 31, people gathered to spend the end of the year with basketball.

A 5-month-old baby born in 2024 was brought to the basketball court in the arms of their parents.

[Lee Ha-yoon, Lee Yoo-chan, Lee Seong-tae/Basketball Fans: "We express our deep condolences to the victims and their families. Just as we happily welcomed our baby, we hope that in 2025, everyone can be happy without any painful events."]

Considering the national mourning period, there were no cheerleading activities, and the arena was filled only with the voices of the 48,000 spectators instead of cheers.

[Hyun Ji-min, Hyun Jin-woo, Kim Joo-hye, Hyun Ji-yoon/Basketball Fans: "We come with a heavy heart due to the national mourning period, but we came out to cheer for our favorite Hyundai Mobis team and to wrap up the year."]

The team, wearing black ribbons, paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence and a high-level game, while Park Mu-bin, born in 2001, led Hyundai Mobis to victory over Korea Gas Corporation, winning the 'New Year Basketball' game for the second consecutive year.

[Park Mu-bin/Hyundai Mobis Guard: "I learned that many events were canceled due to the unfortunate news and that music is not played, which is understandable. As part of the snake zodiac, I will work harder as the youngest to help our team do better in 2025."]

After the game, players and fans welcomed the year 2025 by listening to the first bell-ringing of the new year together.

The 48,000 spectators who shared the first bell of the new year at the basketball court wished for the peace of South Korea and the sports world in 2025 with one heart.

Elsewhere, SK’s Kim Sun-hyung scored the game-winning shot to stop LG's nine-game winning streak and secure SK’s position as the sole league leader. Meanwhile, KT, led by the returning "ace" Heo Hoon, defeated KCC to claim their first victory of the new year.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • ‘New Year Basketball’ unites fans in hope for 2025
    • 입력 2025-01-02 00:08:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

The professional basketball event 'New Year Basketball' welcomed the new year in a calm atmosphere this year.

Everyone wished for a safe and sound 2025 with one heart.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.

[Report]

On the night of Dec. 31, people gathered to spend the end of the year with basketball.

A 5-month-old baby born in 2024 was brought to the basketball court in the arms of their parents.

[Lee Ha-yoon, Lee Yoo-chan, Lee Seong-tae/Basketball Fans: "We express our deep condolences to the victims and their families. Just as we happily welcomed our baby, we hope that in 2025, everyone can be happy without any painful events."]

Considering the national mourning period, there were no cheerleading activities, and the arena was filled only with the voices of the 48,000 spectators instead of cheers.

[Hyun Ji-min, Hyun Jin-woo, Kim Joo-hye, Hyun Ji-yoon/Basketball Fans: "We come with a heavy heart due to the national mourning period, but we came out to cheer for our favorite Hyundai Mobis team and to wrap up the year."]

The team, wearing black ribbons, paid tribute to the victims with a moment of silence and a high-level game, while Park Mu-bin, born in 2001, led Hyundai Mobis to victory over Korea Gas Corporation, winning the 'New Year Basketball' game for the second consecutive year.

[Park Mu-bin/Hyundai Mobis Guard: "I learned that many events were canceled due to the unfortunate news and that music is not played, which is understandable. As part of the snake zodiac, I will work harder as the youngest to help our team do better in 2025."]

After the game, players and fans welcomed the year 2025 by listening to the first bell-ringing of the new year together.

The 48,000 spectators who shared the first bell of the new year at the basketball court wished for the peace of South Korea and the sports world in 2025 with one heart.

Elsewhere, SK’s Kim Sun-hyung scored the game-winning shot to stop LG's nine-game winning streak and secure SK’s position as the sole league leader. Meanwhile, KT, led by the returning "ace" Heo Hoon, defeated KCC to claim their first victory of the new year.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”

[여론조사]① “계엄은 위헌 72%…탄핵 인용해야 69%”
[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”

[여론조사]③ ‘차기 대통령 적합도’ 이재명 선두…“경제 최우선 과제”
“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?

“영장 유효기간 내에 집행”…공수처, 언제 집행하나?
수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”

수색영장에 ‘형소법 조항 예외’ 명시…윤측 “불법 무효”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.