S. Koreans hopes for stability and progress in the new year

[Anchor]



From martial law to the impeachment crisis, South Korean politics last year reached a dramatic peak.



What kind of political landscape do citizens hope for in the new year? Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.



[Report]



["We will operate safely to the destination."]



[Park Seong-eun/Subway Driver: "I work in places that are not visible, but I do my best to focus on safe operations and think that I should 'cheer them on'...."]



[Kim Dong-hwan/3-month New Employee: "In December, I experienced many things I never had in my life. I hope for a more stable society and good health for everyone."]



["I think you can go straight to this building. (Yes, understood.)"]



[Kim Myung-sook/Silver Delivery Worker: "Being part of society, I feel so fulfilled and realize I can truly enjoy my day. I hope more job opportunities open up."]



["By extending the retirement age, I hope we can create more jobs while allowing young people to take roles in departments better suited for them."]



[Kim So-jung/Store Owner: "The number of reservation customers has significantly decreased. I hope the economy improves so that my store can become a cherished space."]



[Jeong Ji-seon/Chef: "Famous chefs or those who have appeared on broadcasts are facing the same difficulties in the restaurant industry."]



["I hope that our feelings of anxiety disappear so that we can focus on our work and spend a stable and happy year."]



