S. Koreans hopes for stability and progress in the new year
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
From martial law to the impeachment crisis, South Korean politics last year reached a dramatic peak.
What kind of political landscape do citizens hope for in the new year? Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.
[Report]
["We will operate safely to the destination."]
[Park Seong-eun/Subway Driver: "I work in places that are not visible, but I do my best to focus on safe operations and think that I should 'cheer them on'...."]
[Kim Dong-hwan/3-month New Employee: "In December, I experienced many things I never had in my life. I hope for a more stable society and good health for everyone."]
["I think you can go straight to this building. (Yes, understood.)"]
[Kim Myung-sook/Silver Delivery Worker: "Being part of society, I feel so fulfilled and realize I can truly enjoy my day. I hope more job opportunities open up."]
["By extending the retirement age, I hope we can create more jobs while allowing young people to take roles in departments better suited for them."]
[Kim So-jung/Store Owner: "The number of reservation customers has significantly decreased. I hope the economy improves so that my store can become a cherished space."]
[Jeong Ji-seon/Chef: "Famous chefs or those who have appeared on broadcasts are facing the same difficulties in the restaurant industry."]
["I hope that our feelings of anxiety disappear so that we can focus on our work and spend a stable and happy year."]
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- S. Koreans hopes for stability and progress in the new year
-
- 입력 2025-01-02 00:13:59
From martial law to the impeachment crisis, South Korean politics last year reached a dramatic peak.
What kind of political landscape do citizens hope for in the new year? Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the story.
[Report]
["We will operate safely to the destination."]
[Park Seong-eun/Subway Driver: "I work in places that are not visible, but I do my best to focus on safe operations and think that I should 'cheer them on'...."]
[Kim Dong-hwan/3-month New Employee: "In December, I experienced many things I never had in my life. I hope for a more stable society and good health for everyone."]
["I think you can go straight to this building. (Yes, understood.)"]
[Kim Myung-sook/Silver Delivery Worker: "Being part of society, I feel so fulfilled and realize I can truly enjoy my day. I hope more job opportunities open up."]
["By extending the retirement age, I hope we can create more jobs while allowing young people to take roles in departments better suited for them."]
[Kim So-jung/Store Owner: "The number of reservation customers has significantly decreased. I hope the economy improves so that my store can become a cherished space."]
[Jeong Ji-seon/Chef: "Famous chefs or those who have appeared on broadcasts are facing the same difficulties in the restaurant industry."]
["I hope that our feelings of anxiety disappear so that we can focus on our work and spend a stable and happy year."]
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.