Car plows into crowd in New Orleans, at least 10 dead

동영상 고정 취소

It has been reported that a vehicle crashed into pedestrians in New Orleans, Louisiana, followed by gunfire.



According to CNN, around 3 AM local time on January 1, a vehicle struck pedestrians on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, resulting in at least 10 deaths and over 30 injuries.



CBS reported that after a truck crashed and came to a stop, the driver exited the vehicle and opened fire with a firearm.



It has been reported that the police have not yet apprehended the suspect.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!