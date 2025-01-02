Two missing crew members of the Seohae-ho found in cardiac arrest

동영상 고정 취소

On December 30, two missing crew members were found in cardiac arrest at the site of the capsized Seohae-ho near Gopa Island, Seosan, Chungnam Province.



On the first day of the new year, fires broke out across the country.



Joo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



The Seohae-ho is completely overturned, exposing its bottom.



Coast Guard vessels are conducting search operations for the missing crew members.



On December 30, the cargo ship 'Seohae-ho', which was transporting trucks and other goods, capsized in the waters near Gopa Island, Seosan, Chungnam Province.



After two days of searching, the Coast Guard discovered two missing crew members in cardiac arrest near the stern of the Seohae-ho.



So far, out of the total of seven crew members, two have been rescued, and four have been found in cardiac arrest.



The Coast Guard has deployed over 170 personnel to search for the remaining missing crew member.



A bright red flame is rising between the buildings.



Early this morning (1.1), a fire broke out in a three-story commercial-residential building in Danwon-gu, Ansan, prompting 18 residents to evacuate urgently.



White smoke is rising between the hills.



Firefighting helicopters were deployed to control the flames.



Around noon today, a fire broke out on a hillside in Namhu-myeon, Andong, Gyeongbuk Province, and was extinguished after an hour.



This morning, a fire in a container in Sancheok-myeon, Chungju, Chungbuk Province, resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man of Chinese nationality who was inside.



The flames spread to a nearby hillside and were extinguished after one hour and ten minutes.



Early this morning, a passenger car collided with a vehicle waiting at a traffic signal at Terminal Intersection in Gangneung.



In this accident, the driver of the passenger car died, and two others sustained serious injuries.



This is KBS News, Joo Jae-hoon.



