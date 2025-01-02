News 9

Korean national teams train hard ahead of Harbin Winter Asian Games

[Anchor]

The emotions brought by sports at last year's Paris Olympics will continue this year at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.

On the first day of the new year, reporter Heo Sol-ji covered the national team members who are training hard.

[Report]

The morning at the Jincheon National Training Center starts even before the sun rises.

In the early dawn, with the crescent moon still in the sky, the training in Jincheon unfolds next to the untouched snow.

[Kim Woo-jin/Archery National Team: "(About training) I think it's something I have to do as an athlete and a member of the national team." ]

The outdoor training in the freezing cold, where athletes throw off their padding, is just the beginning.

["Good, good, good! Don't hold on, we're almost there!! Don't hold on. (Ah~~~)"]

The national team athletes are sweating it out in indoor training, each racing towards their New Year goals.

[Lee Joon-hwan/Judo National Team: "I haven't won the World Championships three times, but through this, I will show that if you don't give up and keep trying, you can achieve it."]

Among them, the most intense place is the ice rink, ahead of the Winter Asian Games to be held in Harbin next month.

This year's Winter Asian Games are being held for the first time in eight years due to venue issues, and the short track team, which won five gold medals at the previous Sapporo Games, has also promised a golden run this time.

[Park Ji-won/Short Track National Team: "We will show you exciting races and good performances. Happy New Year!"]

In particular, Choi Min-jung, who was an 18-year-old double champion in Sapporo, is now expected to lead the national team as a veteran.

[Choi Min-jung/Short Track National Team: "It's been a while, but as I will compete in the Harbin Winter Asian Games, I want to give it my all without regrets and finish with a smile, since I put so much into the preparation."]

The year of the blue snake has begun.

The Taeguk warriors continue their hard training as they aim to recreate the emotional moments from last year's Paris Olympics this year.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

