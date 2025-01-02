[News Today] YOON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL GAINS PACE

[LEAD]

Newly appointed Constitutional Court Justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang commenced their terms yesterday. They held their inauguration today, shifting the court from a six-member system. This expansion meets the quorum requirements and is likely to expedite the impeachment trial proceedings against President Yoon.



[REPORT]

Newly appointed Constitutional Court justices Jeong Gye-seon and Cho Han-chang held an inauguration ceremony and began their duties on Thursday. Their term officially started Wednesday, a day after their appointment.



With the two additions, the court is now an eight-member bench. Under law, the quorum is set at seven judges required to deliberate cases.



But with only six members, the Constitutional Court has been under scrutiny over the legitimacy of its operation.



The two appointments are expected to ease such concern by a considerable degree.



President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial which the court has placed top priority is expected to gain momentum.



Currently there are ten impeachment cases in total under the court's review including Yoon's.



Kim Hyung-du / Constitutional Court justice (Dec. 31, 2024)

We remain unchanged in the stance of placing top priority on President Yoon Suk Yeol's case.



As two justices Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son are scheduled to retire on April 18, the court is expected to conclude Yoon's trial before then.