[News Today] YOON’S ARREST WARRANT DUE ON 6TH

입력 2025-01-02 16:23:30 수정 2025-01-02 16:28:50 News Today





[LEAD]

Chief Prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials Oh Dong-woon expressed he will execute the arrest warrant of President Yoon. The deadline for the execution is just five days away.



[REPORT]

The arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol is effective until January 6th.



Oh Dong-woon, the Chief Prosecutor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials said that the warrant will be executed within the indicated time frame.



Oh Dong-woon / Chief Prosecutor, CIO

The arrest and seizure warrants will be executed according to principle. We will execute it within the given period.



However, he refused to specify the exact date, saying that it is still being discussed with the joint investigation team.



Four days remain until the arrest and search warrants' deadline.



Once the warrant is executed, President Yoon Suk Yeol will have to be transported from his official residence in Hannam-dong in central Seoul to the Government Complex Gwacheon south of the capital where the CIO is located, giving rise to the speculation that he will be transported on the weekend when there is less traffic congestion and fewer people.



But the CIO still maintains tight security.



The search warrant allows for nighttime execution after sunset and before sunrise, but CIO Chief Prosecutor Oh says the law will be executed strictly while treating the president with due respect.



He expressed hopes that President Yoon would come willingly to the CIO.



Meanwhile, Yoon's legal representatives kept insisting that the arrest warrant requested by the CIO which lacks investigative authority, was issued illegally.



They also claimed that the warrant issuance violated the president's authority.



The CIO chief once again stressed that the debate on investigative authority was concluded when the court issued a lawful warrant.