[News Today] YOON VOWS TO FIGHT TO THE END

[LEAD]

On New Year's Day, President Yoon Suk Yeol sent a letter vowing to "fight to the end", encouraging his supporters at anti-impeachment rallies. They continued their demonstrations late till night. Meanwhile, impeachment advocates demanded President Yoon's immediate arrest.



[REPORT]

Outside the presidential residence on New Year's Day, the second day after an arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol.



His supporters continued an anti-impeachment rally until late night without leaving the site.



"Impeachment invalid! Impeachment invalid!"



Holding up Korean and American flags and light sticks, the supporters chanted Yoon's name and vowed to block the warrant's execution.



On Wednesday evening, a letter on an A4-sized paper personally signed by Yoon was delivered to the rally, boosting the morale of his supporters.



In the letter, Yoon said that he was watching their 'efforts' on YouTube live streams and expressed his gratitude.



He said South Korea is in danger due to anti state forces infringing on national sovereignty and vowed to fight to the end to protect the country.



His supporters gathered outside the residence on Tuesday when the warrant was issued and has since continued around the clock vigils.



Some were held back by police for blocking police vehicles by lying down on the road or attempting to enter the residential compound.



Meanwhile, one block away, those supporting Yoon's impeachment also gathered and called for his swift arrest, saying that Yoon was instigating his supporters to create chaos.



Police have divided the two groups by setting up fences and have beefed up patrol to prepare against a potential clash.