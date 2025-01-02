[News Today] VICTIMS’ FAMILIES VISIT CRASH SITE

입력 2025-01-02 16:25:13 수정 2025-01-02 16:29:12 News Today





[LEAD]

The bereaved families visited the Jeju airline's crash site for the first time yesterday. They gathered on the runway, placing rice cake soup and alcohol before the airplane wreckage.



[REPORT]

Some 700 bereaved family members of the December 29th plane crash victims head outside the Muan International Airport.



Their first visit to the crash site comes on the fourth day since the tragedy.



All that's left on the runway are burnt debris and the tail part of the plane.



There, the families set up a small memorial service table and place a bowl of rice cake soup and chrysanthemum flower. But their hands falter when pouring a drink, as they are completely exhausted.



The families moan and wail even during a briefing by emergency headquarters officials. All they want is to hold a proper funeral as soon as possible.



Bereaved family / (VOICE MODIFIED)

Sister, I love you so much. All I think of is what more I could've done for her. I know it's difficult for everyone. But I hope everything is carried out expeditiously.



Inside the airport along a staircase between the memorial altar and the families' waiting room, numerous memos can be found left by mourners.



Thank you so much brother.



Mom, I'll be here for you.



Some are left by family members themselves, directed to their lost loved ones. The bereaved are grappling with unimaginable pain.



Some chefs have come from across the country to lend support. One of them prepared warm abalone porridge.



Ahn You-seong / Master chef

We thought porridge would be easier to digest than rice cake soup while abalone will help invigorate their strength.



This is how the families spent the first day of the new year.