[News Today] UPDATES ON ‘SQUID GAME 3’ RELEASE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
'Squid Game Season 2' is enjoying massive popularity all around the world ever since its release last week. Attention is already being drawn to the next season. Let's check it out.
[REPORT]
"Red light, green light."
A familiar sound. It's the voice of doll Young-hee that became a mascot of Squid Game.
The doll Chul-su, who is Young-hee's friend, has been unveiled.
On Wednesday, Netflix disclosed the poster and trailers of 'Season 3' via social media, revealing Chul-su. It also said that episodes of 'Season 3' will be released within this year.
Recently, rumors emerged that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio would appear in 'Squid Game Season 3'.
DiCaprio is known to be a fan of the mega-hit series. Some news outlets at home and abroad already reported that he finished filming secretly.
But in an interview, Netflix dismissed the rumors as unfounded.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] UPDATES ON ‘SQUID GAME 3’ RELEASE
-
- 입력 2025-01-02 16:26:41
- 수정2025-01-02 16:29:29
[LEAD]
'Squid Game Season 2' is enjoying massive popularity all around the world ever since its release last week. Attention is already being drawn to the next season. Let's check it out.
[REPORT]
"Red light, green light."
A familiar sound. It's the voice of doll Young-hee that became a mascot of Squid Game.
The doll Chul-su, who is Young-hee's friend, has been unveiled.
On Wednesday, Netflix disclosed the poster and trailers of 'Season 3' via social media, revealing Chul-su. It also said that episodes of 'Season 3' will be released within this year.
Recently, rumors emerged that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio would appear in 'Squid Game Season 3'.
DiCaprio is known to be a fan of the mega-hit series. Some news outlets at home and abroad already reported that he finished filming secretly.
But in an interview, Netflix dismissed the rumors as unfounded.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.