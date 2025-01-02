[News Today] UPDATES ON ‘SQUID GAME 3’ RELEASE

[LEAD]

'Squid Game Season 2' is enjoying massive popularity all around the world ever since its release last week. Attention is already being drawn to the next season. Let's check it out.



[REPORT]

"Red light, green light."



A familiar sound. It's the voice of doll Young-hee that became a mascot of Squid Game.



The doll Chul-su, who is Young-hee's friend, has been unveiled.



On Wednesday, Netflix disclosed the poster and trailers of 'Season 3' via social media, revealing Chul-su. It also said that episodes of 'Season 3' will be released within this year.



Recently, rumors emerged that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio would appear in 'Squid Game Season 3'.



DiCaprio is known to be a fan of the mega-hit series. Some news outlets at home and abroad already reported that he finished filming secretly.



But in an interview, Netflix dismissed the rumors as unfounded.