[News Today] STARS BORN IN YEAR OF THE SNAKE

[LEAD]

The year 2025 is known as the Year of the Green Snake. Let's see which celebrities were born in the year of the snake.



[REPORT]

Stars born in 1941, a year of the snake, includes actors Kim Hye-ja and Na Moon-hee and singer Lee Mi-ja who all debuted more than six decades ago.



But all of them are still actively working in their fields. Na Moon-hee even starred in a movie produced using generative AI.



Singer Tae Jin-ah and radio DJ Bae Chul-soo are stars born in 1953, which is also the year of the snake.



Actor Son Hyun-joo, comedian Kim Kook-jin and singer Lee Seung-hwan were born in 1965, another year of the snake.



And in the born in 1977 age group, all 47 this year are singer PSY and actors So Ji-sub and Kim Hee-sun as well as Jun Hyun-moo who is appearing in the most number of TV shows among Korean TV personalities.



Lastly, younger stars born also in the years of the snake, which fall on 1989 and 2001, are mostly members of second and fourth-generation idol groups, poised to shine on in the new year.