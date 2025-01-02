News Today

[News Today] STARS BORN IN YEAR OF THE SNAKE

입력 2025.01.02 (16:28) 수정 2025.01.02 (16:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The year 2025 is known as the Year of the Green Snake. Let's see which celebrities were born in the year of the snake.

[REPORT]
Stars born in 1941, a year of the snake, includes actors Kim Hye-ja and Na Moon-hee and singer Lee Mi-ja who all debuted more than six decades ago.

But all of them are still actively working in their fields. Na Moon-hee even starred in a movie produced using generative AI.

Singer Tae Jin-ah and radio DJ Bae Chul-soo are stars born in 1953, which is also the year of the snake.

Actor Son Hyun-joo, comedian Kim Kook-jin and singer Lee Seung-hwan were born in 1965, another year of the snake.

And in the born in 1977 age group, all 47 this year are singer PSY and actors So Ji-sub and Kim Hee-sun as well as Jun Hyun-moo who is appearing in the most number of TV shows among Korean TV personalities.

Lastly, younger stars born also in the years of the snake, which fall on 1989 and 2001, are mostly members of second and fourth-generation idol groups, poised to shine on in the new year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] STARS BORN IN YEAR OF THE SNAKE
    • 입력 2025-01-02 16:28:02
    • 수정2025-01-02 16:29:36
    News Today

[LEAD]
The year 2025 is known as the Year of the Green Snake. Let's see which celebrities were born in the year of the snake.

[REPORT]
Stars born in 1941, a year of the snake, includes actors Kim Hye-ja and Na Moon-hee and singer Lee Mi-ja who all debuted more than six decades ago.

But all of them are still actively working in their fields. Na Moon-hee even starred in a movie produced using generative AI.

Singer Tae Jin-ah and radio DJ Bae Chul-soo are stars born in 1953, which is also the year of the snake.

Actor Son Hyun-joo, comedian Kim Kook-jin and singer Lee Seung-hwan were born in 1965, another year of the snake.

And in the born in 1977 age group, all 47 this year are singer PSY and actors So Ji-sub and Kim Hee-sun as well as Jun Hyun-moo who is appearing in the most number of TV shows among Korean TV personalities.

Lastly, younger stars born also in the years of the snake, which fall on 1989 and 2001, are mostly members of second and fourth-generation idol groups, poised to shine on in the new year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

경찰, 관저 앞 ‘윤 대통령 체포 저지’ 미신고 집회 <br>해산 시작

경찰, 관저 앞 ‘윤 대통령 체포 저지’ 미신고 집회 해산 시작
윤 대통령 체포 임박…경찰 <br>“공수처 지원 법적 검토”

윤 대통령 체포 임박…경찰 “공수처 지원 법적 검토”
이재명 선거법 항소심 23일 첫 재판…1심 선고 두 달만

이재명 선거법 항소심 23일 첫 재판…1심 선고 두 달만
“음성 블랙박스 데이터 변환 <br>완료”…마지막 대화 확인될 듯

“음성 블랙박스 데이터 변환 완료”…마지막 대화 확인될 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.