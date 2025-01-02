Democratic Party criticizes Pres. Yoon's letter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea also strongly criticized President Yoon's letter as inciting civil war and a mobilization order for his supporters.



The People Power Party stated that it is not an issue that requires an official stance, but some expressed concerns about potential clashes between factions.



Reporter Woo Jeong-hwa reports.



[Report]



"Without reflection, he is lost in delusions and inciting civil war," the Democratic Party unleashed a barrage of criticism against President Yoon's letter.



They criticized him as a leader inciting extreme conflict, claiming it was a mobilization order asking his supporters to prevent his arrest.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "He is inciting civil war. He is the one who said to drag out lawmakers even if it means shooting. He is acting pitifully."]



The People Power Party refrained from making an official statement, saying it is not an issue that requires one.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "The party does not fully understand that part or the intent behind it. It could be an expression of pity, and there is also an appeal to supporters, but it seems difficult for me to interpret it as a whole."]



However, within the party, some criticized it as a cowardly act, expressing concerns that it could incite division.



[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "I am very concerned that this letter could lead to actual clashes between factions and among the people."]



In the meantime, the Democratic Party filed a complaint against four People Power Party lawmakers, including Kwon Seong-dong, Na Kyung-won, and Yoon Sang-hyun, as well as four YouTubers for 'inciting insurrection.'



The People Power Party stated that they would file countercharges for defamation, accusing the DP of attempting to paralyze them through a series of complaints and silencing the public.



This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



