News 9

Government to go all-in in first half to boost economy

입력 2025.01.02 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Even if income increases by 100 won, if prices rise by 100 won, household finances remain unchanged.

It seems that the Korean economy will be similar this year.

Both the inflation rate and economic growth rate are projected to be 1.8%.

It is fortunate that inflation is somewhat under control, but growth in the 1% range is concerning.

Let's look at the recent growth rates in reverse chronological order.

The trend of a steadily declining growth rate is clearly evident.

What is more noteworthy is that the potential growth rate has fallen below 2% again after two years.

This indicates that there is an issue of stagnation somewhere in the economy.

However, even the 1.8% growth is based on optimistic assumptions.

It is assumed that international oil prices are 9% lower than last year, and that domestic demand will improve compared to last year.

To ensure that these assumptions do not go awry, the government has prepared a strategy called 'All-in for the first half'.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

I received a consultation for purchasing an electric vehicle.

There were plenty of explanations about models and features.

However, they advised to postpone the purchase a bit.

[Ji Yong-tae/Automobile Sales Broker: "Currently, there are no subsidy benefits. Once the central and local governments announce those (subsidies), it would be more advantageous to purchase after benefiting from them."]

January and February are known for a sharp decline in electric vehicle sales.

This is because the electric vehicle purchase subsidies are confirmed around early March, but this year, payments will start in the third week of January.

The youth job incentive will be advanced by about a week and will start from tomorrow (1.3), while the elderly job benefits that were paid at the end of February last year will start at the end of this month, and support loans for small businesses will also begin in the third week of this month.

It is a 'race against time' to spend the budget as quickly as possible.

[Kim Jae-hoon/Director of Economic Policy, Ministry of Economy and Finance: "By rapidly executing the largest early budget spending in history during the first half of the year, we aim to generate an additional economic boost of 5 trillion won or more compared to last year."]

The reduction of the individual consumption tax, a staple strategy for promoting consumption, will also resume after a year and a half.

The individual consumption tax rate will be temporarily reduced from 5% to 3.5% in the first half of the year.

For a 40 million won passenger car, the tax will be reduced by about 700,000 won.

The government aims to spend 67% of this year's total budget in the first half.

On the first working day of the new year today (1.2), they even released an unusual press release stating that they executed over 330 billion won, which is 2.5 times last year's amount.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Government to go all-in in first half to boost economy
    • 입력 2025-01-02 23:58:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Even if income increases by 100 won, if prices rise by 100 won, household finances remain unchanged.

It seems that the Korean economy will be similar this year.

Both the inflation rate and economic growth rate are projected to be 1.8%.

It is fortunate that inflation is somewhat under control, but growth in the 1% range is concerning.

Let's look at the recent growth rates in reverse chronological order.

The trend of a steadily declining growth rate is clearly evident.

What is more noteworthy is that the potential growth rate has fallen below 2% again after two years.

This indicates that there is an issue of stagnation somewhere in the economy.

However, even the 1.8% growth is based on optimistic assumptions.

It is assumed that international oil prices are 9% lower than last year, and that domestic demand will improve compared to last year.

To ensure that these assumptions do not go awry, the government has prepared a strategy called 'All-in for the first half'.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

I received a consultation for purchasing an electric vehicle.

There were plenty of explanations about models and features.

However, they advised to postpone the purchase a bit.

[Ji Yong-tae/Automobile Sales Broker: "Currently, there are no subsidy benefits. Once the central and local governments announce those (subsidies), it would be more advantageous to purchase after benefiting from them."]

January and February are known for a sharp decline in electric vehicle sales.

This is because the electric vehicle purchase subsidies are confirmed around early March, but this year, payments will start in the third week of January.

The youth job incentive will be advanced by about a week and will start from tomorrow (1.3), while the elderly job benefits that were paid at the end of February last year will start at the end of this month, and support loans for small businesses will also begin in the third week of this month.

It is a 'race against time' to spend the budget as quickly as possible.

[Kim Jae-hoon/Director of Economic Policy, Ministry of Economy and Finance: "By rapidly executing the largest early budget spending in history during the first half of the year, we aim to generate an additional economic boost of 5 trillion won or more compared to last year."]

The reduction of the individual consumption tax, a staple strategy for promoting consumption, will also resume after a year and a half.

The individual consumption tax rate will be temporarily reduced from 5% to 3.5% in the first half of the year.

For a 40 million won passenger car, the tax will be reduced by about 700,000 won.

The government aims to spend 67% of this year's total budget in the first half.

On the first working day of the new year today (1.2), they even released an unusual press release stating that they executed over 330 billion won, which is 2.5 times last year's amount.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞
尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…<br>공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’

尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’
윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?

윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?
‘8인 체제’된 헌재…<br>스스로 완전체 길 여나

‘8인 체제’된 헌재…스스로 완전체 길 여나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.