CIO prepares for unprecedented presidential arrest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to attempt to execute an arrest warrant as early as tomorrow (1.3).



Let's see how the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is currently moving.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the preparations for the investigation of President Yoon is nearly complete, right?



Has there been any word from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding the execution of the warrant?



[Report]



Yes, it has been three days since the warrant was issued, so such speculation has arisen.



As the sun sets and it gets dark, it seems unlikely that it will take place today (1.2).



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is reported to have completed some review regarding the timing and method of executing the warrant.



However, they are keeping the timing of the execution confidential, and it is expected that an announcement will be made just before the actual execution.



There are various predictions about exactly when the unprecedented attempt to execute an arrest warrant against a sitting president will take place.



Considering that the warrant is valid until next Monday, there are observations that it is more likely to attempt execution on a weekday, tomorrow, rather than during the weekend.



Unlike yesterday (1.1), access to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been tightened, and a photo line has been set up in front of the entrance.



The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is preparing a questionnaire of over a hundred pages based on the investigation materials received from the prosecution and is also considering recording the investigation process on video.



Additionally, if the Presidential Security Service obstructs the arrest attempt, they plan to charge them with obstruction of official duties.



This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for KBS News.



