News 9

CIO prepares for unprecedented presidential arrest

입력 2025.01.02 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to attempt to execute an arrest warrant as early as tomorrow (1.3).

Let's see how the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is currently moving.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the preparations for the investigation of President Yoon is nearly complete, right?

Has there been any word from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding the execution of the warrant?

[Report]

Yes, it has been three days since the warrant was issued, so such speculation has arisen.

As the sun sets and it gets dark, it seems unlikely that it will take place today (1.2).

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is reported to have completed some review regarding the timing and method of executing the warrant.

However, they are keeping the timing of the execution confidential, and it is expected that an announcement will be made just before the actual execution.

There are various predictions about exactly when the unprecedented attempt to execute an arrest warrant against a sitting president will take place.

Considering that the warrant is valid until next Monday, there are observations that it is more likely to attempt execution on a weekday, tomorrow, rather than during the weekend.

Unlike yesterday (1.1), access to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been tightened, and a photo line has been set up in front of the entrance.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is preparing a questionnaire of over a hundred pages based on the investigation materials received from the prosecution and is also considering recording the investigation process on video.

Additionally, if the Presidential Security Service obstructs the arrest attempt, they plan to charge them with obstruction of official duties.

This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • CIO prepares for unprecedented presidential arrest
    • 입력 2025-01-02 23:58:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is expected to attempt to execute an arrest warrant as early as tomorrow (1.3).

Let's see how the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is currently moving.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul, the preparations for the investigation of President Yoon is nearly complete, right?

Has there been any word from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials regarding the execution of the warrant?

[Report]

Yes, it has been three days since the warrant was issued, so such speculation has arisen.

As the sun sets and it gets dark, it seems unlikely that it will take place today (1.2).

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is reported to have completed some review regarding the timing and method of executing the warrant.

However, they are keeping the timing of the execution confidential, and it is expected that an announcement will be made just before the actual execution.

There are various predictions about exactly when the unprecedented attempt to execute an arrest warrant against a sitting president will take place.

Considering that the warrant is valid until next Monday, there are observations that it is more likely to attempt execution on a weekday, tomorrow, rather than during the weekend.

Unlike yesterday (1.1), access to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials has been tightened, and a photo line has been set up in front of the entrance.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is preparing a questionnaire of over a hundred pages based on the investigation materials received from the prosecution and is also considering recording the investigation process on video.

Additionally, if the Presidential Security Service obstructs the arrest attempt, they plan to charge them with obstruction of official duties.

This has been Hyun Ye-seul from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for KBS News.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞
尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…<br>공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’

尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’
윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?

윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?
‘8인 체제’된 헌재…<br>스스로 완전체 길 여나

‘8인 체제’된 헌재…스스로 완전체 길 여나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.