News 9

President Yoon vows to fight to the end

입력 2025.01.02 (23:58)

[Anchor]

President Yoon ignited the spirits of his supporters gathered outside his residence yesterday evening (1.1).

He expressed his gratitude through a letter and stated that he would fight to the end.

There are criticisms that he is trying to rally his support base to prevent the execution of the arrest warrant.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

On the first day of the new year, and a day after the arrest warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, he sent a handwritten letter to his supporters gathered outside the residence yesterday evening.

Referring to his supporters as "patriotic citizens who love freedom and democracy," he said, "I am watching your efforts through the live-streaming on YouTube," and expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you and I feel sorry."

He continued, "The Republic of Korea is in danger due to the actions of forces that infringe on sovereignty and anti-state forces," and declared, "I will fight to the end to protect the country."

The letter was delivered to the rally site by a staff member from the residence, and it was read aloud by the event's host.

President Yoon's side stated that they simply wanted to express gratitude to the supporters who voluntarily gathered in the cold weather during the year-end and New Year period.

However, conservative YouTube channels are encouraging continued attendance at the rally, stating, "The President is watching."

If the number of supporters increases and the rallies intensify, the likelihood of physical clashes during the execution of the arrest warrant may increase.

There are criticisms that President Yoon, who has completely rejected the delivery of impeachment trial documents and summons from investigative authorities, has directly engaged in a public relations campaign to mobilize supporters to avoid the execution of the arrest warrant.

Additionally, some have criticized him for not delivering a New Year's address to the entire nation, opting instead to send greetings only to his support base.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

  President Yoon vows to fight to the end
    입력 2025-01-02 23:58:14
    News 9
헤드라인

수신료

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

