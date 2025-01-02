Tensions escalate outside presidential residence

동영상 고정 취소

As speculation grows about the imminent execution of an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, tension is rising around the presidential residence.



People trying to prevent the arrest and those urging for it are gathering.



First, let's go to Hannam-dong in Seoul.



Reporter Lee Soo-min, it’s getting late, but the crowd is still there.



There are concerns that clashes may occur.



[Report]



Yes, the area near the presidential residence where I am currently located is filled with supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol who have gathered since early morning.



They are waving the Korean and American flags, as well as red glow sticks, raising their voices to prevent the execution of the arrest warrant.



This afternoon (1.2), some participants of the anti-impeachment rally broke through police barriers and reached the front gate of the residence.



When the police issued a dispersal order, the participants continued their protest by lying down on the road, and eventually, clashes occurred as the police moved to forcibly disperse them.



On the other hand, citizens in favor of impeachment held a rally urging for the arrest of President Yoon starting at 7 PM near Hangangjin Station in Seoul.



They then marched towards the presidential residence in Hannam-dong.



The police have divided the rally areas to prevent clashes between the two sides.



If the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials proceeds with the execution of the arrest warrant for President Yoon, the possibility of clashes with the rally participants is high.



Participants of the anti-impeachment rally have warned that they will physically block the execution of the arrest warrant.



The police are preparing for any eventualities by setting up barricades with police buses in front of the residence.



This has been KBS News' Lee Soo-min reporting from near the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul.



