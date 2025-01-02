Controversy deepens over localizer installed on concrete wall

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We look into the tragedy involving the Jeju Air passenger plane.



Questions and controversies are growing regarding the circumstances under which the concrete embankment was created under the localizer.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is repeatedly stating that they are investigating, while affiliated agencies seem to be engaged in a blame game.



Oh Dae-seong reports.



[Report]



The localizer facility at Muan International Airport, supported by over ten concrete pillars, was established when the airport opened in 2007.



There was an opportunity to correct it during subsequent renovation works.



In the 2020 renovation project order from Korea Airports Corporation, it was instructed to consider using materials that are prone to breakage when designing antennas, towers, and foundations.



However, during the 2023 renovation, a 30cm thick concrete slab was added on top of the concrete embankment instead.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the responsible department, only stated that they are investigating the overall process regarding why breakable materials were not used during both the initial construction and the renovation.



Korea Airports Corporation, which ordered the construction, conveyed through the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport that they instructed the structure to be built in a way that could consider breakability.



[Ju Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Korea Airports Corporation, the ordering agency, stated that the instruction to consider breakability was meant to guide the redesign of foundations, such as the rails on the embankment, with breakability in mind."]



However, the Busan Regional Aviation Administration, which had the final approval authority, claimed to KBS that "the renovation work was merely replacing old equipment" and that "it was not about reviewing the fundamental design."



We visited each company to see if there were any issues in the design and construction process, but only received responses stating that they followed regulations.



[Design company employee/voice altered: "I believe all relevant regulations were followed during the process. We are not in a position to discuss airport facilities due to security regulations."]



The design standards for airport facilities, stating that "the safety zone should be extended to the localizer, which is the first obstacle in case of runway departure," have been in place since at least 2006.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-seong.



