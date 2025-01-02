News 9

Localizer at Yeosu Airport, similar to Muan's, raises safety concerns

입력 2025.01.02 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Safety issues regarding localizer facilities and runway lengths are also emerging at other airports.

In particular, at Yeosu Airport, the location of the localizer facility is identical to that of Muan Airport, and its scale is even larger.

This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

[Report]

To the north of the runway at Yeosu Airport in Jeollanam-do,

a landing guidance device, the localizer, is installed on a steel structure.

However, the situation differs on the opposite, south side of the runway.

A massive mound, covered with earth and containing a concrete structure inside, rises with the localizer on top.

This is identical to the localizer mound facility at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster occurred.

[Local resident near Yeosu Airport: "I knew right away. Because the colors are the same and the walls are almost similar. In the case of Muan, it was at the end point, right? I wonder what it would have been like if it were here."]

The localizer mound facility at Muan Airport measures 40m in width, 4m in length, and 2m in height.

However, Yeosu Airport's facility is larger, measuring 52m in width, 20m in length, and 4m in height.

The localizer mound facility rises high.

From a distance outside the airport fence, its scale is clearly visible.

In 2023, Yeosu Airport also reinforced the top of the mound by about 30cm, which is similar to Muan Airport.

The distance from the landing area at the end of the runway to the localizer is 208m, which is longer than the minimum mandatory standard of 90m for the safety area, but it does not meet the recommended standard of 240m, similar to Muan Airport.

The government has begun inspections of localizer conditions at airports nationwide.

[Ju Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Based on sporadic data, we will accurately measure on-site and understand the overall situation."]

Yeosu Airport, which operates similar aircraft types to Muan Airport, has a runway length of 2,100m, which is shorter than that of Muan Airport.

This is Yoo Seung-yong from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Localizer at Yeosu Airport, similar to Muan's, raises safety concerns
    • 입력 2025-01-02 23:58:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Safety issues regarding localizer facilities and runway lengths are also emerging at other airports.

In particular, at Yeosu Airport, the location of the localizer facility is identical to that of Muan Airport, and its scale is even larger.

This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.

[Report]

To the north of the runway at Yeosu Airport in Jeollanam-do,

a landing guidance device, the localizer, is installed on a steel structure.

However, the situation differs on the opposite, south side of the runway.

A massive mound, covered with earth and containing a concrete structure inside, rises with the localizer on top.

This is identical to the localizer mound facility at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster occurred.

[Local resident near Yeosu Airport: "I knew right away. Because the colors are the same and the walls are almost similar. In the case of Muan, it was at the end point, right? I wonder what it would have been like if it were here."]

The localizer mound facility at Muan Airport measures 40m in width, 4m in length, and 2m in height.

However, Yeosu Airport's facility is larger, measuring 52m in width, 20m in length, and 4m in height.

The localizer mound facility rises high.

From a distance outside the airport fence, its scale is clearly visible.

In 2023, Yeosu Airport also reinforced the top of the mound by about 30cm, which is similar to Muan Airport.

The distance from the landing area at the end of the runway to the localizer is 208m, which is longer than the minimum mandatory standard of 90m for the safety area, but it does not meet the recommended standard of 240m, similar to Muan Airport.

The government has begun inspections of localizer conditions at airports nationwide.

[Ju Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Based on sporadic data, we will accurately measure on-site and understand the overall situation."]

Yeosu Airport, which operates similar aircraft types to Muan Airport, has a runway length of 2,100m, which is shorter than that of Muan Airport.

This is Yoo Seung-yong from KBS News.
유승용
유승용 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞
尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…<br>공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’

尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’
윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?

윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?
‘8인 체제’된 헌재…<br>스스로 완전체 길 여나

‘8인 체제’된 헌재…스스로 완전체 길 여나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.