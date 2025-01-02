Localizer at Yeosu Airport, similar to Muan's, raises safety concerns

동영상 고정 취소

Safety issues regarding localizer facilities and runway lengths are also emerging at other airports.



In particular, at Yeosu Airport, the location of the localizer facility is identical to that of Muan Airport, and its scale is even larger.



This is Yoo Seung-yong reporting.



[Report]



To the north of the runway at Yeosu Airport in Jeollanam-do,



a landing guidance device, the localizer, is installed on a steel structure.



However, the situation differs on the opposite, south side of the runway.



A massive mound, covered with earth and containing a concrete structure inside, rises with the localizer on top.



This is identical to the localizer mound facility at Muan Airport, where the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster occurred.



[Local resident near Yeosu Airport: "I knew right away. Because the colors are the same and the walls are almost similar. In the case of Muan, it was at the end point, right? I wonder what it would have been like if it were here."]



The localizer mound facility at Muan Airport measures 40m in width, 4m in length, and 2m in height.



However, Yeosu Airport's facility is larger, measuring 52m in width, 20m in length, and 4m in height.



The localizer mound facility rises high.



From a distance outside the airport fence, its scale is clearly visible.



In 2023, Yeosu Airport also reinforced the top of the mound by about 30cm, which is similar to Muan Airport.



The distance from the landing area at the end of the runway to the localizer is 208m, which is longer than the minimum mandatory standard of 90m for the safety area, but it does not meet the recommended standard of 240m, similar to Muan Airport.



The government has begun inspections of localizer conditions at airports nationwide.



[Ju Jong-wan/Director of Aviation Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Based on sporadic data, we will accurately measure on-site and understand the overall situation."]



Yeosu Airport, which operates similar aircraft types to Muan Airport, has a runway length of 2,100m, which is shorter than that of Muan Airport.



This is Yoo Seung-yong from KBS News.



