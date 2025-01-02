Muan Airport localizer design falls short of int'l standards

동영상 고정 취소

It has also been revealed that the design of Muan International Airport does not meet domestic and international standards.



In particular, there is a strong indication that the localizer concrete structures have violated regulations.



Reporter Lee Kwang-yeol has investigated the relevant regulations and installation standards.



The localizer concrete embankment at Muan Airport.



In response to concerns that this structure may have violated regulations, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has been repeating an ambiguous stance.



[Joo Jong-wan/Jan. 1: "We are comprehensively reviewing the regulations of other countries."]



[Joo Jong-wan/Jan. 2: "We will summarize everything, gather expert opinions, and after various reviews, we will provide a comprehensive statement."]



However, detailed design guidelines for airport and aerodrome facilities stipulate that all structures within the runway safety area must be "breakable." Furthermore, detailed guidelines for managing aeronautical obstacles state that even "bases" must be designed to break easily, regardless of location.



The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) provides even clearer standards.



It specifies that fixed equipment and installations within airports must be designed to break easily upon impact to prevent loss of control of an aircraft.



It also highlights that most runway overrun incidents occur within 300 meters of the runway and mandates that all equipment in this zone must be breakable.



Moreover, any non-breakable structures within 300 meters of the runway must either be replaced with breakable ones or relocated beyond this distance.



The facilities at Muan Airport are at odds with these international standards.



[David Saucie/Former FAA Safety Inspector: "If it veers off the runway to one side or the other, into the grass, that there isn't obstructions and barriers of this type that are close to the runway."]



International standards also state that when the runway safety area is shorter than the recommended 240 meters, airports should install landing braking systems to prevent aircraft overruns.



Currently, no airports in South Korea have such braking systems installed.



This is KBS News, Lee Kwang-yeol.



