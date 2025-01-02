Muan crash victims' families request memorial for 49-day mourning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Five days after the tragedy, the belongings of the victims were handed over to their families.



The bereaved families, who received the items that returned damaged and without their owners, wept once again.



Reporter Heo Jae-hee reports.



[Report]



One by one, the bereaved families step off the bus, carefully holding precious boxes in their arms.



Inside are the belongings of the victims collected from the scene of the tragedy.



On the fifth day after the disaster, the personal belongings of the victims were handed over to their families for the first time.



The victim's family handles a crumpled suitcase, now without its owner, with care, as if trying to feel the presence of a beloved family member.



The items handed over to the families include over 200 items such as passports, wallets, and bags.



Electronic devices like mobile phones will be delivered to the families after undergoing digital forensics.



This is because there may be clues to the cause of the accident in the messages sent to family members just before the incident.



Even after confirming identities, the bereaved families endure a painful wait until they receive the remains.



[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Bereaved Families Association: "The process of recovery is long and difficult even after identity confirmation until the funeral is held."]



They requested the acting president, who visited the site of the tragedy, to extend the operation of the joint memorial altar.



They asked that the joint memorial altar, scheduled to operate until January 4, the end of the national mourning period, be maintained for the 49-day mourning period for the victims.



[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Bereaved Families Association: "We ask for the extension of the operation of the memorial altars currently operating nationwide to fill the emptiness of the families. We also request an extension of the processing time for all matters necessary for the funeral."]



The government is considering measures to ensure that the bereaved families can hold funerals smoothly, including recommending that affiliated institutions grant leave and transferring the vehicles of the victims parked at the airport to the families.



This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.



