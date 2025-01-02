New Year marred by vehicle attacks and fireworks tragedies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A retired U.S. military veteran, who follows the international terrorist organization ISIS, drove a car into a crowd.



Dozens have died or been injured.



In Germany, five people died during New Year's fireworks.



The start of the new year has been marred by terrorism and accidents.



Reporter Wi Jae-cheon reports.



[Report]



A truck suddenly swerves and accelerates on the road.



Despite people falling, it continues to rush towards the crowd in the alley.



In a vehicle attack that occurred in New Orleans, southern United States, on the early morning of New Year's Day, more than 10 people died and dozens were injured.



[Anne Kirkpatrick/Police Superintendent, New Orleans, USA: "It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could."]



The deceased perpetrator was a 42-year-old retired U.S. military veteran.



The vehicle contained flags of the Islamic terrorist group ISIS and explosives.



The FBI is investigating whether it was a lone act and is focusing on any connections to terrorist organizations.



About seven hours after the vehicle attack, a Tesla electric pickup truck exploded in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, resulting in the driver's death.



The fact that a vehicle made by Musk's company, a close associate of Trump, exploded at the Trump Hotel has led investigators to look into possible terrorist connections.



[Kevin McMahill/Sheriff, Las Vegas, USA: "What I can tell you is we are absoutely investigating any connectivity to what happened in New Orleans as well as other attacks that have been occurring around the world. We're not ruling anything out yet."]



A vehicle hit by fireworks is quickly engulfed in flames.



In Germany, competitive New Year's fireworks resulted in five deaths, and more than a dozen police officers were injured in Berlin alone.



The firepower of the fireworks, which was close to that of a bomb, destroyed over 30 houses, forcing residents to evacuate urgently.



This is KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!