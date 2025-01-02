News 9

AI and robotics transform lives of people with disabilities

입력 2025.01.02 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robots are expanding their areas of application.

They are not only assisting in patient rehabilitation but also helping the daily lives of people with disabilities.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has investigated how these technologies are being utilized on the ground.

[Report]

Fifth grader Hyung-jun is slowly walking down the school hallway.

Due to a congenital brain disorder, he was unable to stand or walk on his own, but after about five months of practice with the help of robotic legs and arms, he can now walk.

During sports day last fall, Hyung-jun and his school friends experienced relay races and even bowling for the first time.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Student at Gwangju Saerom School: "I was happy to be able to walk."]

The sensors attached to the robot accurately detect changes in body weight distribution and provide the necessary support for movement.

Originally developed for patient rehabilitation, these robots are now also serving as daily life assistants for students with disabilities.

[Choi Jin-hyung/Teacher at Gwangju Saerom School: "I think it's like a new world has opened up for our children who have always lived sitting down."]

Existing voice programs have limitations in reading complex tables.

However, by utilizing AI character recognition technology, known as OCR, which focuses on the characteristics of tables composed of rows and columns, these difficulties can be overcome.

["From row 2 to 14, reason for resignation, open parentheses, 1+2 ranking, close parentheses."]

As a result, scientific books that contain a lot of statistics and tables can now be easily read.

[Lee Hwal-seok/CTO of an AI company: "There is AI that understands not only the text but also the information needed to grasp the document structure."]

While these advanced technologies greatly assist in overcoming the barriers of disabilities, the high costs and related accessibility issues remain challenges to be addressed.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • AI and robotics transform lives of people with disabilities
    • 입력 2025-01-02 23:58:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robots are expanding their areas of application.

They are not only assisting in patient rehabilitation but also helping the daily lives of people with disabilities.

Reporter Shin Ji-soo has investigated how these technologies are being utilized on the ground.

[Report]

Fifth grader Hyung-jun is slowly walking down the school hallway.

Due to a congenital brain disorder, he was unable to stand or walk on his own, but after about five months of practice with the help of robotic legs and arms, he can now walk.

During sports day last fall, Hyung-jun and his school friends experienced relay races and even bowling for the first time.

[Kim Hyung-jun/Student at Gwangju Saerom School: "I was happy to be able to walk."]

The sensors attached to the robot accurately detect changes in body weight distribution and provide the necessary support for movement.

Originally developed for patient rehabilitation, these robots are now also serving as daily life assistants for students with disabilities.

[Choi Jin-hyung/Teacher at Gwangju Saerom School: "I think it's like a new world has opened up for our children who have always lived sitting down."]

Existing voice programs have limitations in reading complex tables.

However, by utilizing AI character recognition technology, known as OCR, which focuses on the characteristics of tables composed of rows and columns, these difficulties can be overcome.

["From row 2 to 14, reason for resignation, open parentheses, 1+2 ranking, close parentheses."]

As a result, scientific books that contain a lot of statistics and tables can now be easily read.

[Lee Hwal-seok/CTO of an AI company: "There is AI that understands not only the text but also the information needed to grasp the document structure."]

While these advanced technologies greatly assist in overcoming the barriers of disabilities, the high costs and related accessibility issues remain challenges to be addressed.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.
신지수
신지수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞
尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…<br>공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’

尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’
윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?

윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?
‘8인 체제’된 헌재…<br>스스로 완전체 길 여나

‘8인 체제’된 헌재…스스로 완전체 길 여나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.