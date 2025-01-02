AI and robotics transform lives of people with disabilities

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and robots are expanding their areas of application.



They are not only assisting in patient rehabilitation but also helping the daily lives of people with disabilities.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has investigated how these technologies are being utilized on the ground.



[Report]



Fifth grader Hyung-jun is slowly walking down the school hallway.



Due to a congenital brain disorder, he was unable to stand or walk on his own, but after about five months of practice with the help of robotic legs and arms, he can now walk.



During sports day last fall, Hyung-jun and his school friends experienced relay races and even bowling for the first time.



[Kim Hyung-jun/Student at Gwangju Saerom School: "I was happy to be able to walk."]



The sensors attached to the robot accurately detect changes in body weight distribution and provide the necessary support for movement.



Originally developed for patient rehabilitation, these robots are now also serving as daily life assistants for students with disabilities.



[Choi Jin-hyung/Teacher at Gwangju Saerom School: "I think it's like a new world has opened up for our children who have always lived sitting down."]



Existing voice programs have limitations in reading complex tables.



However, by utilizing AI character recognition technology, known as OCR, which focuses on the characteristics of tables composed of rows and columns, these difficulties can be overcome.



["From row 2 to 14, reason for resignation, open parentheses, 1+2 ranking, close parentheses."]



As a result, scientific books that contain a lot of statistics and tables can now be easily read.



[Lee Hwal-seok/CTO of an AI company: "There is AI that understands not only the text but also the information needed to grasp the document structure."]



While these advanced technologies greatly assist in overcoming the barriers of disabilities, the high costs and related accessibility issues remain challenges to be addressed.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



