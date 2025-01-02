Constitutional Court faces vacancy as Pres. Yoon impeachment hearing looms

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Two new constitutional court justices were inaugurated today (1.2), bringing the Constitutional Court to an 8-member system.



However, one seat remains vacant.



Currently, a constitutional complaint case that has been raised has emerged as a variable for the appointment of an additional justice.



Meanwhile, tomorrow (1.3), a second preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon is scheduled.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



After more than two months, the Constitutional Court has moved beyond a '6-member system.'



With the appointment of the two new justices, the court will now operate under an '8-member system.'



However, one justice's seat is still vacant.



Newly appointed Justice Jeong Gye-seon urged for the appointment of an additional justice during his inaugural speech today.



[Jeong Gye-seon/Constitutional Justice: "I prepared a short inaugural speech, expecting to be third. I hope the vacant seat will be filled soon."]



As the court has once again urged for the appointment of justices for swift deliberation, a constitutional complaint case has emerged as a variable for the appointment of an additional justice.



The complaint argues that "the failure of the acting president to appoint a constitutional justice infringes on the right to a fair constitutional trial and is unconstitutional."



This case is currently under review by the full bench and is set for a formal hearing.



[Cheon Jae-hyeon/Spokesperson for the Constitutional Court: "The case regarding the unconstitutionality of the failure to exercise the appointment power of constitutional justices has been referred to the full bench. Considering the nature of the case, it will be reviewed promptly."]



If this constitutional complaint is upheld, Acting President Choi Sang-mok will have to appoint the candidate for constitutional justice, Ma Eun-hyuk, whom he had previously withheld, drawing attention to the court's judgment.



Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court plans to review the authority dispute trial filed by President Yoon, claiming that the issuance of an arrest warrant against him is illegal, as soon as the allocation process is completed.



The court will hold a second preparatory hearing for the impeachment trial of President Yoon tomorrow, discussing issues and evidence.



KBS News, Park Young-min.



