Kim Ji-soo shines in home debut despite Brentford's defeat to Arsenal
In the 30th minute of the second half, Kim Ji-soo was substituted in, stepping onto the field for the first time in front of the home fans.
This marks his second consecutive appearance after making his Premier League first-team debut in the last match against Brighton.
During his 15 minutes on the field, he had 22 touches and achieved a pass success rate of 95%, raising expectations for his starting position in the next game.
Brentford took the lead in the 13th minute of the first half with a goal from Mbeumo, but then conceded three consecutive goals to Arsenal, resulting in a 3-1 defeat.
입력 2025-01-03 00:29:03
