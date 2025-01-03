News 9

Kim Ji-soo shines in home debut despite Brentford's defeat to Arsenal

Kim Ji-soo of Brentford showcased his solid defensive build-up ability by coming off the bench for the second consecutive game against Arsenal at home.

In the 30th minute of the second half, Kim Ji-soo was substituted in, stepping onto the field for the first time in front of the home fans.

This marks his second consecutive appearance after making his Premier League first-team debut in the last match against Brighton.

During his 15 minutes on the field, he had 22 touches and achieved a pass success rate of 95%, raising expectations for his starting position in the next game.

Brentford took the lead in the 13th minute of the first half with a goal from Mbeumo, but then conceded three consecutive goals to Arsenal, resulting in a 3-1 defeat.

