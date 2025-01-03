News 9

Indiscriminate bombings in Gaza's humanitarian zones

[Anchor]

On the first day of the new year, bombs from Israel continued to fall in the Gaza Strip, which is still at war.

The humanitarian zones where refugees are located were no exception.

Even if they avoid the bombings, the winter rains and cold cannot be escaped, and children are collapsing.

Kim Gae-hyung from Dubai reports.

[Report]

Red flames soared in a refugee camp in southern Gaza.

In the pain of losing family right before their eyes, only despair remained for the father.

Early this morning, local time, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes on the "humanitarian zone" where Palestinian refugees had gathered.

Twelve refugees, who believed this place would be safe, lost their lives.

[Ayada Janoun/Gaza resident: "There is absolutely no safe area, none at all. No matter where we go, even those by the seaside have been attacked."]

Local media reported that over 30 residents have died in the past two days due to the Israeli military's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

While civilian casualties are rapidly increasing, Israel claims it is because Hamas is using civilians as shields.

[Israel Katz/Israeli Defense Minister: "I appeal to the residents of the Gaza Strip. Rise up against the murderous Hamas organization that uses you as human shields."]

Even if they barely escape the bombings, the refugee camps are suffering from relentless winter rains and cold.

Tents are submerged in water, and there is a shortage of blankets to maintain body heat.

[Yahia Albatran/Father of baby who died from hypothermia: "I have nothing to cover with, no blankets. Muslims, go see where these babies are sleeping. They sleep on the streets."]

The Gaza Health Ministry, run by Hamas, reported that at least seven babies have died from hypothermia in the past week.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

