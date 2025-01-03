News 9

Coach Hwang Sun-hong returns to Daejeon, turns jeers into cheers

입력 2025.01.03 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is a football coach who rode the rollercoaster of emotions by leading three teams in just one year.

In the new year of 2025, reporter Lee Jun-hee met with coach Hwang Sun-hong, who aims to soar high like his nickname, the stork, with his eyes solely on Daejeon.

[Report]

Coach Hwang Sun-hong's 2024 was full of ups and downs.

He took on the role of interim coach for the disorganized national team and addressed the immediate crisis, but ultimately failed in his primary mission of qualifying for the Olympics, facing the biggest crisis of his coaching career.

[Hwang Sun-hong: "Not passing the Olympic qualifiers is entirely my responsibility as the coach, and it will remain a burden for me throughout my life in football."]

After many twists and turns, he returned as the savior of Daejeon, which was in danger of relegation, but what awaited him was cold jeers.

["Boo~~"]

However, as the matches continued, Coach Hwang Sun-hong's leadership shone, and he successfully ensured survival with an unbeaten run in the final round.

The fans' jeers soon turned into cheers.

["Shouldn't we bow deeply to the fans? Let's bow deeply! Thank you!"]

[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "It's a sad thing not to be welcomed. I think I just focused on moving step by step towards my goal, believing that my efforts would surely be recognized."]

As the new year of 2025 dawns, Coach Hwang has vowed to soar like a stork.

He strengthened the team by recruiting side defender Park Kyu-hyun, who played in Germany, and top scorer Joo Min-kyu, helping the team rise in the ranks.

[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I believe that a stepping stone is essential for rising to the level where we can compete for the championship, and I hope this year will serve as that stepping stone."]

Daejeon immediately left for a training camp in Thailand on the first day of the new year, officially embarking on a journey to regain the reputation of a football special city.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Coach Hwang Sun-hong returns to Daejeon, turns jeers into cheers
    • 입력 2025-01-03 00:29:03
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is a football coach who rode the rollercoaster of emotions by leading three teams in just one year.

In the new year of 2025, reporter Lee Jun-hee met with coach Hwang Sun-hong, who aims to soar high like his nickname, the stork, with his eyes solely on Daejeon.

[Report]

Coach Hwang Sun-hong's 2024 was full of ups and downs.

He took on the role of interim coach for the disorganized national team and addressed the immediate crisis, but ultimately failed in his primary mission of qualifying for the Olympics, facing the biggest crisis of his coaching career.

[Hwang Sun-hong: "Not passing the Olympic qualifiers is entirely my responsibility as the coach, and it will remain a burden for me throughout my life in football."]

After many twists and turns, he returned as the savior of Daejeon, which was in danger of relegation, but what awaited him was cold jeers.

["Boo~~"]

However, as the matches continued, Coach Hwang Sun-hong's leadership shone, and he successfully ensured survival with an unbeaten run in the final round.

The fans' jeers soon turned into cheers.

["Shouldn't we bow deeply to the fans? Let's bow deeply! Thank you!"]

[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "It's a sad thing not to be welcomed. I think I just focused on moving step by step towards my goal, believing that my efforts would surely be recognized."]

As the new year of 2025 dawns, Coach Hwang has vowed to soar like a stork.

He strengthened the team by recruiting side defender Park Kyu-hyun, who played in Germany, and top scorer Joo Min-kyu, helping the team rise in the ranks.

[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I believe that a stepping stone is essential for rising to the level where we can compete for the championship, and I hope this year will serve as that stepping stone."]

Daejeon immediately left for a training camp in Thailand on the first day of the new year, officially embarking on a journey to regain the reputation of a football special city.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞

집회에 차벽까지…긴장감 높아진 관저 앞
尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…<br>공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’

尹 체포영장 발부 사흘째…공수처 영장 집행 ‘초읽기’
윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?

윤 “끝까지 싸울 것”…지지층 상대 ‘여론전’?
‘8인 체제’된 헌재…<br>스스로 완전체 길 여나

‘8인 체제’된 헌재…스스로 완전체 길 여나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.