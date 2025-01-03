Coach Hwang Sun-hong returns to Daejeon, turns jeers into cheers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There is a football coach who rode the rollercoaster of emotions by leading three teams in just one year.



In the new year of 2025, reporter Lee Jun-hee met with coach Hwang Sun-hong, who aims to soar high like his nickname, the stork, with his eyes solely on Daejeon.



[Report]



Coach Hwang Sun-hong's 2024 was full of ups and downs.



He took on the role of interim coach for the disorganized national team and addressed the immediate crisis, but ultimately failed in his primary mission of qualifying for the Olympics, facing the biggest crisis of his coaching career.



[Hwang Sun-hong: "Not passing the Olympic qualifiers is entirely my responsibility as the coach, and it will remain a burden for me throughout my life in football."]



After many twists and turns, he returned as the savior of Daejeon, which was in danger of relegation, but what awaited him was cold jeers.



["Boo~~"]



However, as the matches continued, Coach Hwang Sun-hong's leadership shone, and he successfully ensured survival with an unbeaten run in the final round.



The fans' jeers soon turned into cheers.



["Shouldn't we bow deeply to the fans? Let's bow deeply! Thank you!"]



[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "It's a sad thing not to be welcomed. I think I just focused on moving step by step towards my goal, believing that my efforts would surely be recognized."]



As the new year of 2025 dawns, Coach Hwang has vowed to soar like a stork.



He strengthened the team by recruiting side defender Park Kyu-hyun, who played in Germany, and top scorer Joo Min-kyu, helping the team rise in the ranks.



[Hwang Sun-hong/Daejeon Coach: "I believe that a stepping stone is essential for rising to the level where we can compete for the championship, and I hope this year will serve as that stepping stone."]



Daejeon immediately left for a training camp in Thailand on the first day of the new year, officially embarking on a journey to regain the reputation of a football special city.



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



