Jeonbuk, under Coach Poyet, heads to Thailand for training camp

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, with Coach Gus Poyet recently taking the helm, has departed for Thailand with for a four-week winter training camp.



There was a clear determination not to repeat last year's failures.



The Jeonbuk squad gathered at Incheon Airport this afternoon for their departure to Thailand.



This was also the first meeting between Coach Gus Poyet and the players.



Meeting with the squad, including star player Lee Seung-woo and goalkeeper Song Bum-keun, who returned to his former team after two years, Coach Poyet emphasized the importance of winter training.



[Gus Poyet: "We are excited, looking forward to this four weeks. For me as a coach, preseason is very, very important to start making a good group, a good atmostphere to be able to be successful."]



