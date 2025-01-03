[News Today] YOON’S WARRANT EXECUTION BEGINS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Early this morning, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials began executing an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. A standoff persists at the presidential residence, with ongoing tensions between investigators and the Presidential Security Service.
[REPORT]
A joint investigation team involving the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) marched inside the main gate of the presidential residence at around 8 a.m. Friday.
As standoff with the presidential security team continued, more personnel were deployed to the site an hour later at around 9:05 a.m.
Some 30 officials from the CIO and 120 police officers were mobilized and about 80 of them entered the residence.
Outside, more police officers were seen trying to enter the compound.
Amid the continued confrontation, investigators moved past the first and second blockade lines at around 9:50 a.m. and approached the building of the residence.
They faced the security team protecting the president in the closest proximity.
Investigators presented the arrest warrant to Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-joon at 10:10 a.m. but he reportedly denied access to the residence, citing related regulations and did not allow any search to take place.
Five hours after the warrant execution began, a standoff continued in the area surrounding the presidential residence.
Some 27-hundred officers of 45 riot police units are on standby in the vicinity to maintain order and prepare against a contingency situation.
Also near the residence, around 12-hundred Yoon supporters, according to unofficial police estimates, are believed to have gathered with the aim of blocking the president’s arrest.
With crowds packing the area, Hannamdaero road is currently partially closed to traffic.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] YOON’S WARRANT EXECUTION BEGINS
-
- 입력 2025-01-03 16:16:41
- 수정2025-01-03 16:21:39
[LEAD]
Early this morning, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials began executing an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol. A standoff persists at the presidential residence, with ongoing tensions between investigators and the Presidential Security Service.
[REPORT]
A joint investigation team involving the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) marched inside the main gate of the presidential residence at around 8 a.m. Friday.
As standoff with the presidential security team continued, more personnel were deployed to the site an hour later at around 9:05 a.m.
Some 30 officials from the CIO and 120 police officers were mobilized and about 80 of them entered the residence.
Outside, more police officers were seen trying to enter the compound.
Amid the continued confrontation, investigators moved past the first and second blockade lines at around 9:50 a.m. and approached the building of the residence.
They faced the security team protecting the president in the closest proximity.
Investigators presented the arrest warrant to Presidential Security Service chief Park Jong-joon at 10:10 a.m. but he reportedly denied access to the residence, citing related regulations and did not allow any search to take place.
Five hours after the warrant execution began, a standoff continued in the area surrounding the presidential residence.
Some 27-hundred officers of 45 riot police units are on standby in the vicinity to maintain order and prepare against a contingency situation.
Also near the residence, around 12-hundred Yoon supporters, according to unofficial police estimates, are believed to have gathered with the aim of blocking the president’s arrest.
With crowds packing the area, Hannamdaero road is currently partially closed to traffic.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.