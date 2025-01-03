[News Today] FIRST SITTING PRESIDENT TO FACE ARREST
[LEAD]
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials plans to interrogate President Yoon at the Government Complex Gwacheon upon executing his arrest warrant.
[REPORT]
Some 20 anti-corruption agency CIO prosecutors and investigators departed from the Gwacheon government complex in five vehicles at around 6:14 a.m. Friday.
If President Yoon is taken into custody, he will be taken to the CIO based in the fifth building of the Gwacheon government complex.
He will be investigated on the third floor of the building by two senior prosecutors, Lee Dae-hwan and Cha Jeong-hyun. The CIO has prepared more than 100 pages of questions.
If Yoon gives his consent, the interrogation process can be videotaped. But he could also refuse to answer the prosecutors’ questions, exercising his right to remain silent.
At times not facing interrogation, President Yoon will be confined to the Seoul Detention Center.
The decision on whether to file for an arrest warrant for Yoon will be made within 48 hours of his detention.
If the CIO fails to detain Yoon on Friday, another attempt will be carried out before the current arrest warrant expires next Monday.
Yoon and his representatives strongly defied the arrest warrant execution as unlawful.
His lawyers filed an objection with the court on Thursday demanding that the arrest warrant execution be banned.
The joint investigation team consisting of the CIO and police said the matter would be discussed and given sufficient legal consideration to prevent any problems.
