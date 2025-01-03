[News Today] BREAKING: WARRANT EXECUTION SUSPENDED
[LEAD]
At around 1:30 p.m. Korea time, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials suspended their warrant execution against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The CIO stated the decision comes from safety concerns due to ongoing standoffs at the scene. They expressed deep regret over President Yoon's refusal to comply with legal procedures.
입력 2025-01-03 16:17:49
수정2025-01-03 16:21:56
