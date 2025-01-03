[News Today] BIRD STRIKE ISSUE RAISED BEFORE

News Today

[LEAD]
Bird strikes were highlighted as a key factor in the recent Jeju Airline crash. It was found that warnings about this risk were issued at a meeting just ten days before the tragedy. We have the details.

[REPORT]
This is a report on Muan International Airport's bird strike prevention committee meeting held on December 19th.

At the meeting were the Korea Airports Corporation operating Muan International Airport, South Airports Service in charge of bird strike prevention, and Jin Air, one of the carriers using the airport.

But Jeju Air wasn't present at the meeting.

The KAC reported that there were six bird strikes in 2024, an increase from the previous year.

The airport operator also said that about 8,000 birds were captured or chased away to keep them from interfering with flights last year, but the number went down 14% on-year.

The airport was fully aware of the dangers of bird strike.

There are four bird colonies near Muan International Airport. One participant pointed out that birds often fly in from the shore when a plane goes around.

The recent accident occurred after the Jeju Air flight did a go-around.

The South Airport Service in charge of bird strike prevention work said that they lack manpower and vehicles. They also mentioned that the loudspeakers to chase away birds cannot carry sound to as far away as the shores.

Meeting Participant / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It's true that there were fewer people chasing away birds than at the airports in Gimpo, Jeju or Gimhae servicing lots of flights.

The KAC had concluded the meeting by saying that they would incorporate on-site workers' opinions and examine the option of mounting loudspeakers on vehicles.

When asked if the measures were taken, the KAC said they cannot confirm it since an investigation is underway.

