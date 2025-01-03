[News Today] FILM ‘BOGOTA’ HITS LOCAL THEATERS

입력 2025-01-03 16:20:42 수정 2025-01-03 16:22:31 News Today





[LEAD]

Several new films are heating up the new year's box office, challenging the success of Korean film 'Harbin'. 'Bogota', featuring Song Joong-ki, and Hollywood blockbuster 'Civil War' exploring the American Civil War is set to be released this week.



[REPORT]

"I can tell right away. You're different."



Guk-hui and his family leave Korea in 1997 during a financial crisis in search of a better life in Colombia on the other side of the globe.



He begins to work for a man surnamed Park, an influential figure among local Korean merchants.



"(It's the land of opportunity.) Guk-hui, how about I make you an offer?"



During a smuggling operation, Guk-hui risks his own life to protect the goods. His bold behavior earns him the needed trust from Park and a customs broker named Soo-young.



After receiving their offers, Guk-hui falls into a dilemma that could change the course of his life.



"I must make it to Sector 6 alive!"



Song Joong-ki / Role of Guk-hui

The background and the storyline may appear gloomy. But my character is extremely proactive and independent. Unlike anything I've done before.



It's the first Korean movie to have been filmed entirely in Colombia.



Lee Hee-jun / Role of Soo-young

It's a story of Korean merchants in Bogota who compete with their own compatriots, rather than with locals.



"We need to go down there. (They shoot journalists in the capital on sight.) It will kill you."



A civil war breaks out in the U.S..Reporters head to Washington to interview the president.



"(We're American, okay?) Okay. What kind of American are you?"



They are faced with the harsh reality where you're either an enemy or an ally.



"God bless America!"



This is the first blockbuster from A24 known for its highly lauded productions 'Minari' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.



The Kingdom of Bhutan became a democratic country in 2006. The country is in a turmoil ahead of its first election, with citizens taking sides.



This film is based on true stories.



It has been highly praised for shedding light on the value of democracy and shortlisted for the Oscars.