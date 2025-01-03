[News Today] K-POP SCENE OUTLOOK FOR 2025

[LEAD]

We now turn to entertainment news. Significant changes are anticipated in the K-pop industry this you. We bring you a preview of what to expect in the music scene for 2025.



[REPORT]

The most anticipated K-pop artists in 2025 are BTS and BLACKPINK.



BTS has been on a hiatus due to their military service since 2022. By June all members would have completed their mandatory duties, so they are set to resume their activities as a group. It's been three long years.



BLACKPINK members, who focused on solo activities last year, are set to release a new album and hold a world tour as a group this year.



High-profile K-pop agencies like SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment have announced their plans to introduce new artists, meaning the K-pop scene will become even more abundant and diverse.



However, the K-pop market is still facing challenges because of the ongoing conflict between NewJeans and their agency that began back in April.



The two sides are expected to step up their legal battle this year, and its outcome will likely have a profound impact on the K-pop scene.