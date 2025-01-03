CIO urges Acting President Choi to direct cooperation from presidential security
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) expressed strong regret towards President Yoon, stating that the suspect did not comply with legal procedures.
They mentioned that it is practically impossible to execute the warrant under the current circumstances and that Acting Director Choi Sang-mok must issue a cooperation order to the Presidential Security Service.
Reporter Jin Sun-min reports.
[Report]
The CIO's investigation team had to halt the execution of the arrest warrant due to obstruction from the Presidential Security Service, despite having obtained the warrant.
The CIO stated, "We express deep regret over the suspect's attitude of not complying with legal procedures."
An official from the CIO revealed that the personnel from the Security Service greatly outnumbered those executing the arrest warrant, raising significant safety concerns, making it impossible to proceed.
The CIO announced that given the current situation, it is impossible to execute the warrant as long as the Security Service continues its protection.
They also stated that they plan to strongly urge Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who oversees the Security Service, to instruct them to cooperate.
The police attempted to arrest Park Jong-jun, the head of the Security Service, as a current offender for obstructing official duties, but it is reported that the CIO did not allow this.
The CIO explained that this decision was made to minimize any unfortunate incidents considering the standoff situation.
The joint investigation headquarters plans to review the footage collected during the execution of the arrest warrant today (1.3) and take additional measures such as further charges.
This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min.
