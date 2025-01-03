Presidential Security Service threatens legal action against CIO

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Presidential Security Service has prevented the execution of an arrest warrant based on the Presidential Security Act.



It stated that they would hold legal responsibility to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) for unlawfully entering the security zone without legal grounds.



This is a report by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.



[Report]



A standoff lasted over five hours between the CIO and the Presidential Security Service.



The security service's refusal to comply with the execution of the arrest warrant by the CIO ultimately led to the warrant's failure.



The security service expressed regret, stating that the CIO unlawfully entered the security zone and military confidential facilities without legal grounds.



They also reported that a door was broken and an employee was injured.



The security service defined this as an illegal act and stated that they would hold those responsible through legal measures.



Previously, the security service reportedly responded to the CIO's request for cooperation in executing the warrant by stating that they would only provide security according to the Presidential Security Act.



Under the Act, the head of the security service can designate security zones and maintain order and control access, emphasizing that this was a security measure in accordance with legal procedures.



Additionally, by highlighting that the residence is a "military classified facility," it can be interpreted as indicating that the issuance of the warrant, which would apply the exception of Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act, is invalid.



Regarding the police's investigation of Park Jong-jun, the head of the security service, on charges of "obstruction of special public duties," the security service is expected to argue that their actions were legitimate based on this reasoning.



The security service also stated that, as in past administrations, they will continue to ensure their security duties are carried out in accordance with the law and principles.



This is interpreted as a signal that they will similarly prevent any future attempts by the CIO to execute warrants.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



