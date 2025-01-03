News 9

Presidential Security Service threatens legal action against CIO

입력 2025.01.03 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Presidential Security Service has prevented the execution of an arrest warrant based on the Presidential Security Act.

It stated that they would hold legal responsibility to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) for unlawfully entering the security zone without legal grounds.

This is a report by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

A standoff lasted over five hours between the CIO and the Presidential Security Service.

The security service's refusal to comply with the execution of the arrest warrant by the CIO ultimately led to the warrant's failure.

The security service expressed regret, stating that the CIO unlawfully entered the security zone and military confidential facilities without legal grounds.

They also reported that a door was broken and an employee was injured.

The security service defined this as an illegal act and stated that they would hold those responsible through legal measures.

Previously, the security service reportedly responded to the CIO's request for cooperation in executing the warrant by stating that they would only provide security according to the Presidential Security Act.

Under the Act, the head of the security service can designate security zones and maintain order and control access, emphasizing that this was a security measure in accordance with legal procedures.

Additionally, by highlighting that the residence is a "military classified facility," it can be interpreted as indicating that the issuance of the warrant, which would apply the exception of Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act, is invalid.

Regarding the police's investigation of Park Jong-jun, the head of the security service, on charges of "obstruction of special public duties," the security service is expected to argue that their actions were legitimate based on this reasoning.

The security service also stated that, as in past administrations, they will continue to ensure their security duties are carried out in accordance with the law and principles.

This is interpreted as a signal that they will similarly prevent any future attempts by the CIO to execute warrants.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Presidential Security Service threatens legal action against CIO
    • 입력 2025-01-03 23:44:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Presidential Security Service has prevented the execution of an arrest warrant based on the Presidential Security Act.

It stated that they would hold legal responsibility to the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) for unlawfully entering the security zone without legal grounds.

This is a report by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

A standoff lasted over five hours between the CIO and the Presidential Security Service.

The security service's refusal to comply with the execution of the arrest warrant by the CIO ultimately led to the warrant's failure.

The security service expressed regret, stating that the CIO unlawfully entered the security zone and military confidential facilities without legal grounds.

They also reported that a door was broken and an employee was injured.

The security service defined this as an illegal act and stated that they would hold those responsible through legal measures.

Previously, the security service reportedly responded to the CIO's request for cooperation in executing the warrant by stating that they would only provide security according to the Presidential Security Act.

Under the Act, the head of the security service can designate security zones and maintain order and control access, emphasizing that this was a security measure in accordance with legal procedures.

Additionally, by highlighting that the residence is a "military classified facility," it can be interpreted as indicating that the issuance of the warrant, which would apply the exception of Article 110 of the Criminal Procedure Act, is invalid.

Regarding the police's investigation of Park Jong-jun, the head of the security service, on charges of "obstruction of special public duties," the security service is expected to argue that their actions were legitimate based on this reasoning.

The security service also stated that, as in past administrations, they will continue to ensure their security duties are carried out in accordance with the law and principles.

This is interpreted as a signal that they will similarly prevent any future attempts by the CIO to execute warrants.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수

대통령 체포영장 집행 ‘불발’…5시간 반 만에 철수
“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”

“관저 200m까지 접근…몸싸움도 벌어져”
“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…<br>“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”

“피의자 태도에 심히 유감”…“최상목 대행이 협조 명령해야”
윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…<br>쟁점·절차 두고 신경전

윤 탄핵심판 준비절차 종결…쟁점·절차 두고 신경전
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.